West Brom conceded in the final dying moments at the Hawthorns last match to lose to Leicester City 2-1, exposed on the break after overcommitting numbers with Harry Winks sliding in to convert a crucial winner for Enzo Maresca's Foxes.

Carlos Corberan will hope that his Baggies side won't be too disheartened by the nature of narrow defeat, that loss was only West Brom's second loss from their last five Championship matches with wins coming in the other contests.

Grady Diangana continues to underperform for the West Midlands side which will be a worry for Corberan, the exciting Congolese forward coming away from the Leicester match with a dire overall 6.2 Sofascore rating.

It was a lacklustre 75-minute display from the Baggies number 11 - only mustering up one shot all game which was blocked - with his first team future in jeopardy if he continues to underwhelm.

On the contrary, former West Brom dud Kamil Grosicki - who can usually operate on the opposite flank to where Diangana regularly features for his team - is now outperforming the misfiring 25-year-old with his new employers back in his native Poland.

How much West Brom signed Kamil Grosicki for

West Brom must have thought they'd struck gold when they signed a then in-form Grosicki for a reported fee of £800k with add ons, poaching the winger from Hull City.

Grosicki had been a consistent bright spark for the Tigers amidst turmoil off the field alongside Jarrod Bowen, the popular Polish attacker breaking Hull hearts when he moved on - scoring 26 goals and assisting a further 27 over four seasons at the MKM Stadium.

The move to West Brom just didn't work out for Grosicki however, leaving the Hawthorns on a free transfer after a torrid short stay at the club.

Kamil Grosicki's statistics at West Brom

Grosicki would only manage to score one goal for the Baggies from 19 appearances, the attacking midfielder never acclimatising to his new surroundings in the west Midlands fully.

It led to Grosicki having a frosty relationship with then West Brom boss Sam Allardyce, the one-time Bolton Wanderers boss turned Baggies short-term appointment calling the former Tigers man out for rejecting a move away from the club that could have been a lifeline.

Allardyce was rather blunt when questioned about Grosicki's lack of opportunities at the Hawthorns in the first team: "He could've gone to Nottingham Forest, but he refused."

Instead, Grosicki would have to pick up the pieces of his disintegrating football career back in his native Poland when he was released by the Baggies in 2021 with the 35-year-old now having the last laugh.

Grosicki would rejoin Pogoń Szczecin, the club that started the Polish winger's footballing journey in 2006 that saw him play in the EFL and beyond.

Kamil Grosicki's statistics since leaving West Brom

The 35-year-old, who now wears the captain's armband for his hometown club, has been the standout performer this season for Pogoń Szczecin.

Scoring 13 times in total during his first full season back on home soil, the experienced attacker has eight goals and nine assists in all competitions so far this campaign.

Three of those goal contributions even came in Europa Conference qualifying for Pogoń Szczecin, helping his team beat Northern Irish opposition Linfield 5-2 away at Windsor Park.

In contrast, Diangana for the Baggies only has three goals and three assists in Championship action this season.

Grosicki will continue firing in goals and providing teammates with assists out in Poland to end his career with a bang, whilst Diangana back at the Hawthorns needs to pick up form quickly or face the axe by an impatient Corberan.