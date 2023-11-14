A "very quick" West Brom gem has been linked with a move away from the club recently, and now another big update has emerged regarding his future.

West Brom transfer news

The January transfer window is gradually approaching, at which point the Baggies could decide to add to their squad, giving Carlos Corberan the best possible chance to take his team from the Championship to the Premier League this season.

It remains to be seen how much money will be available to spend, however, with much possibly depending on whether the takeover of the club has gone through by that point. On the plus side, recent reports claim that progress is being made over new West Brom owners coming in, which acts as a real boost to anyone associated with the Championship side.

In terms of possible transfer targets, the Baggies have been linked with a move for Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles, as have a host of clubs, and a loan move for Villarreal attacker Ben Brereton Diaz has also been mooted. On the flip side, there is always the risk that certain players could leave West Brom midway through the season, and a fresh report suggests that that is the case.

Tom Fellows could leave West Brom

According to an update from Football Insider, West Brom youngster Tom Fellows is wanted by two Bundesliga clubs in January, ahead of a potential move away from The Hawthorns.

"West Brom youngster Tom Fellows is a target for Bundesliga duo Werder Bremen and Augsburg, sources have told Football Insider.

"The 20-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and foreign clubs such as Werder Bremen and Augsburg are weighing up moves for the midfielder – who could sign a pre-contract deal in January. Several English clubs are also interested in Fellows as they look to lure the talented attacker away from West Brom."

Fellows may only have been a bit-part player for West Brom so far this season, but the 20-year-old appears to be a long-term prospect, so selling him is something that needs to be avoided.

He has made his way through the youth setup and into Corberan's first team, with Fellows' stats still showing that he has made six appearances in the Championship this season, all of which have come from the substitutes' bench. A loan move somewhere else in January could make some sense, allowing him to enjoy more regular playing time, but selling him at this point in his career could feel like a risk.

Tom Fellows career appearances Total West Brom 15 West Brom Under-21s 26 West Brom Under-18s 35

Granted, Fellows is out of contract at West Brom next summer, so a big decision needs to be made by the club, but handing him an extension arguably makes the most sense, allowing him to grow as a player and for the Baggies to get the best of him in the coming years.

Corberan himself has spoken of his admiration for Fellows in the past, describing him as a "very quick" player, and it would be a shame to see him disposed of so early in his Hawthorns career.