Rewind to just shy of three weeks ago and West Bromwich Albion were top of the Championship, undefeated in their first six games and looking firmly on course to a Premier League return after a four-season hiatus. Now, while not exactly in a crisis, the Baggies are without a win in three and have slipped down to fourth.

In their last three games, Carlos Corberan's side have suffered defeats at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough and most recently were held to a scoreless draw with Millwall.

“We have to manage this situation," Corberan said after the loss to Boro. “Every game and every defeat has a message for us, detailing things we did well and things we need to improve." "We need to get these messages from every game to be able to move on and prepare for the next one."

After the draw with Mlilwall, Corberan said: “The fact we now have an international break is a perfect period for us to find improvements in the squad, even though we know we will be missing some players who will be away. We are going to work and keep growing as a team."

Harry Whitwell impressing

Talking of growing the team, one player that Corberan is very excited about is young midfielder Harry Whitwell. Whitwell, 18, has been the star player for Richard Beale’s U-21 side this term. Last month, he netted five goals in three games and earned a nomination for the Premier League 2 player of the month for September.

As a result of his good form, not only is the England U-18 international now training with West Brom's first-team, he's also on the radar of higher England age groups, according to the Express & Star.

Speaking about Whitwell, who turns 19 next month, Corberan said he's delighted with the teenager's development: “I knew he had a lot of potential. But the level he is maturing as a player, every time he plays with us, every time I watch him, I feel more pleased about how he is performing and growing."

The youngster could soon leave

Despite being impressed with Whitwell, Corberan may soon let him leave The Hawthorns, albeit not permanently.

“He is a player you can think of two possibilities. He is still a young player. He can make the full year here, progressing how he is, or think about the loan if something appears or we find something we consider is his next step," Corberan explained to Express & Star.

Any decision on Whitwell's future, however, won't be made right now: "These decisions in this time right now? It’s not the moment. These decisions need to start at the end of November and beginning of December, according to how he is progressing, and more things."