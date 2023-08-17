An update has emerged on West Bromwich Albion and their plans to strengthen the playing squad before the end of the summer transfer window.

What's the latest West Brom transfer news?

According to Football Insider, the Baggies are one of three clubs eyeing up a swoop to sign Millwall central defender Jake Cooper before next month's deadline.

The report claims that Carlos Corberan's side are joined by Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers and fellow Championship outfit Leeds United in holding an interest in the 6 foot 6 titan.

It states that the English centre-back is now within the final year of his contract at the Den and that the Gers have already made contact over a possible deal to secure his services.

How good is Jake Cooper?

The 28-year-old colossus is a proven Championship performer who could come in as an upgrade on Semi Ajayi for Corberan if they are able to beat off interest from the Whites and Rangers in order to secure his signature.

Their respective performances over the past two full league seasons suggest that Cooper would provide the Spanish head coach with a better option at the heart of the defence.

The Lions star averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.94 and won 60% of his duels last term, which came after he averaged a rating of 7.13 and won 64% of his battles across 42 outings during the 2021/22 campaign.

Ajayi, meanwhile, failed to average a Sofascore rating higher than 6.84 or enjoy a duel success rate of higher than 63% over the last two Championship seasons.

These statistics suggest that the Millwall titan, whose 7.13 rating would have placed him top of the Baggies squad for defenders, would perform at a higher level on a consistent basis.

He could cut out opposition attacks more frequently than Ajayi as the former Reading colossus made 2.7 tackles and interceptions per game, which was more than any current Baggies centre-back managed, in comparison to the Nigeria international's 2.1.

Cooper would also provide West Brom with more quality in the air. He ranked among the top 5% of his positional peers for aerial duels won per 90 (5.07) across the Championship last season, whereas Ajayi ranked in the 51st percentile with 3.14 won per 90.

This suggests that the English ace could improve the team's defending from set-pieces and crosses into the box, whilst also being able to carry an attacking threat as he was directly involved in six goals last term - four more than the current Baggies enforcer.

West Brom scored the third-most goals (18) from set-pieces in the division last season and the signing of the £10k-per-week giant could push them closer to topping the charts due to his ability to make things happen with his aerial prowess.

The left-footed stopper, who was once lauded as "invaluable" by his current manager Gary Rowett, would also come in as a player who can hit the ground running as he knows the Championship and it takes to deliver consistently impressive performances at this level.

He has racked up a staggering 304 second-tier appearances in his career to date and his aforementioned statistics prove that the Millwall battler has quality as well as experience.