Having just conceded their Championship top spot to Sunderland following defeat against Middlesbrough, West Bromwich Albion may now be forced to avoid a third-consecutive loss without one of their star men when they play host to Millwall this weekend.

West Brom injury news

The Baggies were flying high at the top of the Championship after an excellent start, before Sheffield Wednesday brought them back down to earth and Middlesbrough brought them back down from that top spot, courtesy of Hayden Hackney's second-half effort. Suddenly, Carlos Corberan's side find themselves desperately searching for three points against Millwall this weekend to ensure that a recent blip doesn't escalate into a frustrating struggle for form.

Those at the Hawthorns will be well aware of just how quickly things can change in the Championship, but their clash against Millwall represents an ideal opportunity for West Brom to regain some vital composure in the early race for promotion.

Related West Brom star just had his worst game of the season vs Boro West Bromwich Albion have now worryingly lost two games on the trot in the Championship.

If they are to return to winning ways, however, then they'll likely have to do so without a key man up against the London side this weekend. As confirmed by Corberan, Grady Diangana is already an injury doubt for the Millwall game with a new shoulder problem, having missed the defeat against Boro.

The West Brom boss told reporters via the Express and Star: "[Gianluca] Frabotta has been my decision to put [Callum] Styles in the squad today, and Grady unfortunately suffered a foul where he had a problem with the shoulder.

"It is in the other shoulder. Unfortunately in the beginning he had the problem with the calf, then one shoulder and now the other one and he couldn't get his normal rhythm. It looks like it is less serious than the serious one but he is still a doubt for Saturday.

"Exactly [Diangana’s been unlucky], the fact he didn't make a pre-season and after he has come back and suffered a couple of injuries mean he hasn't been ready to help the team in the level we want him to. We know he's an important player, without any doubt, we need everyone fit and in the best level."

"Important" Diangana facing frustrating spell

Missing three of West Brom's opening eight Championship games so far this season and struggling to earn a starting spot as a result, another injury blow is the last thing that Diangana needed amid such a frustrating spell. For Corberan too, it will undoubtedly be frustrating to see one of his star men struggle to gain any foothold on the campaign, given just how crucial the £20,000-a-week star can be at his best.

Last season, the former West Ham man proved his impact once and for all with seven goals and eight assists in the Championship, as the Baggies flirted with promotion. Now, as his side set their sights on an automatic place, Diangana will prove to be a huge miss if he continues to struggle for fitness at the Hawthorns. With Millwall up next, meanwhile, West Brom have a golden opportunity to return to winning ways.