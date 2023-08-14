Highlights West Bromwich Albion is considering selling winger Grady Diangana, which journalist Ryan Taylor finds difficult to understand.

The club has been relatively quiet in the transfer window, with only two confirmed additions so far.

West Brom recently claimed their first victory of the season, providing some positivity after a challenging few months off the field.

West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan entertaining the notion of selling one of their prize assets this summer is 'hard to understand' for Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

What's the latest transfer news involving West Bromwich Albion?

The Baggies have been quiet in the transfer window so far and have only confirmed two additions in the form of Josh Maja on a free transfer and Jeremy Sarmiento on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, as per Transfermarkt.

Last week, West Brom manager Corberan hinted that he could be set to enact some late activity in the market, cited by Birmingham Live, as he stated: "We are still having the conversations with the club to see what things can happen with things we can approach, how we can approach the market, so still for me it's work to do with our communication and co-ordination with the club, but it all depends about our financial possibilities."

Departures have taken precedence at the Hawthorns this summer as West Brom look to alleviate financial problems that have influenced their ability to secure new arrivals and the likes of Dara O'Shea, Tom Rogic, Jake Livermore, David Button and Kean Bryan have all left the club permanently.

West Brom winger Grady Diangana could be next to depart at the Hawthorns this window and is attracting interest from Leeds United, Leicester City, Burnley and clubs in Saudi Arabia, according to The Express & Star.

Diangana is valued at around £7 million by West Brom and is yet to feature this campaign. Last term, the Lubumbashi-born winger made 35 appearances in all competitions, registering four goals and three assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Taylor has heard that there are murmurings that West Brom don't want Diangana, which he finds 'hard to understand' due to his talents.

Asked about Leeds United being keen on Diangana, Taylor stated: “I see that as being a good signing.

“I've seen suggestions he's not wanted at West Brom, which I find hard to understand, but obviously, I'm not at the club, so I'm guessing there's more to it than that.

“But a couple of years ago, he was deemed a top talent at West Ham, and they were disappointed to see him sold.”

What now for West Bromwich Albion?

Last weekend, West Brom claimed their first victory of the Sky Bet Championship campaign after holding off a late fightback from Swansea City to run out 3-2 winners at the Hawthorns, as per BBC Sport.

Before their win at the weekend, the Baggies suffered 2-1 losses to Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City in the English top-flight and Carabao Cup, respectively; however, Corberan now has some positivity to build on following a tumultuous few months off the field, as per Sky Sports.

According to The Express & Star, West Brom were in the hunt to bring in FC Midtjylland striker Sory Kaba to strengthen their forward line this window.

Nevertheless, Mike McGrath, who is a journalist for The Telegraph, has taken to Twitter X to reveal that Birmingham City are now in pole position to land the 28-year-old, stating: "Birmingham City have agreed a fee for Sory Kaba at Midtjylland according to sources in Denmark. Watford FC were leading race for Guinea forward whose goals helped keep Cardiff up last season. BCFC entered race which included several Championship clubs."