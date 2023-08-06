Highlights

West Bromwich Albion would be tempted to sell winger Grady Diangana this window amid interest from England and Saudi Arabia in his services, which could help to drum up a 'bigger' fee for the former England Under-21 international, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Which clubs are interested in Grady Diangana?

According to The Express & Star, Leeds United, Burnley, Leicester City and clubs in Saudi Arabia are all showing an interest in Diangana this window as his future at the Hawthorns remains unclear.

The report states that West Brom are believed to value the 25-year-old at around £7 million, though clubs from the Gulf region may be able to blow English sides out of the water due to their financial capabilities.

Last term, Diangana made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Baggies over the course, registering four goals and three assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Journalist Dean Jones heaped praise on the Lubumbashi-born winger in a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT, stating: "The potential availability is there given West Brom's situation. He would be such a good player for whoever can get him. He makes defenders dizzy and some of the things he's capable of doing in tight spaces are unbelievable.

Nevertheless, The Yorkshire Evening Post contradict claims that Leeds United are keen on Diangana this summer and indicate that initial rumours are said to be 'wide of the mark' for now.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs thinks that interest from Saudi Arabia in Diangana will carry a particular appeal for West Brom from a financial standpoint.

Jacobs told FFC: "There's a lot of clubs. Again, there's Saudi interest there, which shows you that they're targeting all kinds of players and I think as the interest grows, so will the fee. Albion were looking for well in excess of £5 million and some even say it's pushing a little bit closer to £10 million and the more interest, the bigger the fee.

"There is some interest from Al Shabaab and the Saudi club are going to be making moves in the coming weeks; everything's been focused on the big four in Saudi Arabia, but keep an eye on some of the other clubs in Saudi between now and the end of the window.

"Remember, the Saudi window actually closes on September 20th, so there's plenty of time left and the advantage of that is that the fee can sometimes be a little bit lower because the Saudis would pay that kind of fee under £10 million in one lump sum and that can be of appeal to a club like Albion."

What next for West Bromwich Albion?

West Brom travel to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday as they kick off their Sky Bet Championship campaign, bringing in Josh Maja and Jeremy Sarmiento as new additions to strengthen their chances of success, per Transfermarkt.

The Mirror via West Brom News claim that Midtjylland forward Sory Kaba is on the radar at the Hawthorns to add some physical prowess in attack for Carlos Corberan's men.

Sunday Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop has detailed that West Brom have also joined the race to sign Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo, stating on Twitter X: "Jonathan Panzo expected to leave Nottingham Forest with a loan move to Glasgow Rangers appearing to have collapsed. Interest in Europe but the defender also high up on the list for Cardiff, West Brom, Coventry in the Championship."

Meanwhile, there is no truth in reports linking Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien with a switch to the Hawthorns, according to Birmingham Live.