West Bromwich Albion will go into the next round of Championship fixtures bare in the striker department, with Carlos Corberan having to use Jed Wallace up top against Hull City last time out in the second tier.

The ever-extending injury list at the Hawthorns involving centre-forwards sees Josh Maja, Daryl Dike and Brandon Thomas-Asante all in the treatment room currently, a less-than-ideal situation for the Spanish manager in the Baggies dug-out to resolve.

It's not as if this loaned-out attacker would add much firepower to the striker ranks in the West Midlands if he was recalled either, the once statement £15m buy now on shaky ground when it comes to his West Brom future.

Karlan Grant's time with West Brom

Karlan Grant would join West Brom full of promise, departing Huddersfield Town off the back of a prolific one-season spell at the John Smith's Stadium.

Finding the back of the net 19 times in his final full campaign with the Terriers, the Baggies must have thought they'd struck gold landing a potent Grant when they did.

Yet, it has turned out not to be a smooth sailing move for the former Huddersfield man with the £15m transfer fee above his head now looking rather extortionate.

Grant would be immediately thrown in at the deep end under then Baggies boss Slaven Bilic on his arrival to the Hawthorns, recruited to help West Brom stave off relegation from the Premier League with some important strikes.

The now 26-year-old would bag just one goal during his side's dismal 2018/19 top-flight campaign, however, but bounced back to justify his price tag the season after in the second tier with 18 goals managed from 45 appearances.

Grant's numbers with West Brom Season Games played Goals Assists 2022-23 35 5 1 2022-21 45 18 6 2021-20 21 1 0 Stats by Transfermarkt

Failing to set the world alight last season in the West Midlands - amassing just five strikes from 35 games - Grant found himself on the fringes in Corberan's starting eleven and chucked out on loan to Cardiff City to prove himself.

With Grant further going on to struggle with the Bluebirds this season away from the Baggies, it's no shock to see that Grant's transfer value has taken a significant dent.

Karlan Grant's decreased transfer value in 2024

According to Football Transfers, the misfiring 26-year-old attacker's value has decreased all the way down to a measly €3.6m (£3m) which is a far cry from the excessive millions West Brom once forked out on the 6 foot forward.

When looking at his £15m transfer fee, Grant is now embarrassingly worth £12m less.

Predominantly playing as a left winger for Cardiff hasn't allowed Grant to fully get into his goalscoring groove in Wales, but there's still no real impetus for Corberan to recall his failing loanee based on these weak numbers anyway to solve his promotion-seeking side's issues.

The Baggies must curse their luck when it comes to paying way over the odds for exciting stars in attack, with lightning unfortunately striking twice now with Daryl Dike who has seen his value fall dramatically all the way down to €2.7m (£2.3m).

Grant could prove to be useful again in the future for West Brom as a utility figure - with football pundit Carlton Palmer once praising the 26-year-old for being "versatile" owing to his ability to switch between playing down the wing and up top - but he's nowhere near being the hero in attack the West Midlands outfit crave currently.

If anything, the major fee next to his name has been his undoing with Grant never being able to reach the heights expected of him.

For the time being, Corberan will have to keep his faith in the limited strikers he has at his disposal while praying no more injuries are forthcoming.