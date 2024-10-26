West Brom are back in Championship action this weekend and Carlos Corberan has provided a positive injury update regarding an experienced member of his squad ahead of what feels like a must-win game.

The Baggies welcome Cardiff City to the Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon, as they look to show that they should be considered one of the favourites to earn promotion to the Premier League this season. There is no question that West Brom have been on the slide for some time, however, leading to doubts over their credentials, with their last league win coming back in September, beating Plymouth Argyle 1-0 at home.

Since then, the Baggies have gone on a run of five matches without a victory, with three draws in succession seeing them lose ground on leading pair Sunderland and Burnley. Fans are understandably growing restless about Corberan's side's form, with an element of pressure growing on the manager.

In fairness, injury problems haven't helped West Brom of late, with experienced defender Mason Holgate among those who have been absent, but now a key update has emerged regarding his fitness, having missed the midweek 0-0 draw away to Blackburn Rovers.

Speaking to the press ahead of the weekend visit of Cardiff [via The Express & Star], Corberan confirmed that West Brom defender Holgate is in the mix to return from injury: "He trained yesterday, if he reacts well in training today he is an option."

Holgate being back in the fold is a welcome shot in the arm for the Baggies ahead of an important game, with victory at the Hawthorns so important, in terms of Corberan's men finding some momentum again.

Granted, it seems unlikely that the Englishman will go straight into the starting lineup even if he is fit, considering he hasn't yet made a single appearance since re-joining West Brom on loan from Everton during the summer transfer window. The 28-year-old could prove to be a precious player for Corberan once he is fit and firing, however, with Southampton manager Russell Martin lauding him during a loan spell there last season.

"It’s so different to playing centre-half in any other team that he would have played for before. He has done fantastically well since then, against Preston and today. It was good for him to have that today. Now Mason needs to make sure he is ready to keep performing when he gets opportunities in the team at some point."

Holgate's experience is vast, considering he has made 137 appearances in the Premier League, which could come in handy as the season goes on, in terms of the crunch matches arriving and handling the pressure of huge occasions, so the hope is that he remains fit for the rest of the campaign.