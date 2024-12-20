An encouraging new development regarding the future of West Brom manager Carlos Corberan has emerged, following a fresh development before the weekend Championship action.

West Brom prepare for Bristol City clash

The Baggies return to the field on Saturday afternoon, welcoming Bristol City to The Hawthorns for another important game in the promotion race. Their weekend opponents sit 11th in the Championship table and only five points adrift of Corberan's eighth-place side, highlighting the importance of the game, as they look to pull eight points clear of them.

West Brom have endured a frustrating period of form in recent months, topping the table back in September before going on a long winless run, with so many draws thrown in. In fact, they have drawn 11 of their 21 league matches so far this season, leading to them falling out of the playoff places.

For Corberan, it has been such a frustrating period, and considering that managers are ultimately judged on results, there has been some understandable criticism aimed at him in recent times, during a season in which many expected the Baggies to be one of the leading contenders to win the Championship title.

That said, the 41-year-old has largely impressed since taking charge at West Brom back in 2022, guiding his side into the playoffs last season, being beaten by Southampton in the semi-finals. Now, a significant update has emerged regarding the future of the Baggies manager.

Despite a claim from AS [via Sport Witness] that Southampton have sent an "important offer" to West Brom boss Corberan, following the sacking of Russell Martin, they have instead agreed a deal with Ivan Juric, according to Fabrizio Romano on X.

For all the disappointment at West Brom's form at times this season, this update still represents a real boost for the Baggies, considering what an influential figure Corberan has been over the past couple of years.

The fact that a Premier League club were actively trying to prise him away from a Championship club says a lot about his credentials, but it looks as though he is staying put. To see him leave The Hawthorns midway through the season would be a bitter pill to swallow.

Hopefully, Corberan feels that West Brom are the perfect club for him for the time being, believing that he can guide his West Brom team into the top flight in the coming months, masterminding an upturn in fortunes.

That said, the lure of the Premier League is great for so many managers, both in terms of being able to test yourself against some of the best coaches in the world and also the financial benefits.

It remains to be seen if Corberan's head could be turned by another approach from a different club, assuming Juric does complete a move to Southampton, but his sole focus is now hopefully on sealing promotion in the coming months.