West Bromwich Albion have been handed a boost after learning that one of their sidelined players could return at the start of next month, according to a medical expert.

West Brom injury news

The Baggies currently have Martin Kelly, Adam Reach, John Swift and Josh Maja out on the sidelines with their own respective problems as it stands, but the club have received some positive news regarding the fitness of the latter two.

Carlos Corberan has admitted that Maja and Swift are both likely to be ready to return to action after the international break, with this fortnight-long break giving them a chance to step up their fitness in training, and they are soon set to be joined by another teammate.

Back in April, Daryl Dike sustained a serious achilles injury which required him to have surgery and he’s been ruled out ever since, and despite it being initially claimed that he wouldn’t be able to stage his comeback until the new year, he’s on course to return early.

The Championship side have shared video footage on their social media channels of the 23-year-old striker being back in training which supporters will be pleased to see, and an injury specialist has now shared a further update on the situation of the USA international.

Speaking to West Brom News, Dr Rajpal Brar suggested that Dike could return at the beginning of December due to him being ahead of where he should be in his schedule.

“If he’s returned to full team training, my guess would be around two weeks in full team training without any adverse effects. He does look sharp in the training videos and he could very well be back in early December for West Brom.“

Corberan's "quality" star will be raring to go

Having been out on the sidelines since April, Dike will be frustrated that he’s not been able to contribute, but that will no doubt mean he’s motivated and ready to get going once again, therefore, the centre-forward’s return will be a huge boost for West Brom.

The Edmond native, who is sponsored by Adidas, has posted eight contributions, seven goals and one assist, in 27 senior appearances since joining (Transfermarkt - Dike statistics), and he’ll surely only be set to continue that positive form.

Daryl Dike's Style Of Play Likes to dribble Likes to do flick ons Gets fouled often Does not dive into tackles (Data via WhoScored)

Standing at 6 foot 2, Corberan’s £32k-per-week earner (West Brom salaries), was averaging 2.4 aerial wins per second-tier game last season, so he’s the ideal target man with his height and he provides a real physical presence up top.

According to journalist Josh Bunting, Dike is a “quality” striker and it’s unfortunate for the manager that he’s not been given the chance to display that yet this season, though it sounds like fans won’t have to wait long to be reminded of his attributes.