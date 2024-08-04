West Brom have tabled an offer for an "excellent" £5,400-a-week player and have already received a reply, according to a new transfer update from Sky Sports.

West Brom transfer news

Carlos Corberan's side fell short in their quest to leap from the Championship to the Premier League last season, losing to Southampton in the playoff semi-finals. There is renewed hope that the Baggies will again be one of the promotion front-runners in 2024/25, however, summer transfer business is vital to ensure they have the best possible chance of going up.

Torbjorn Heggem has already arrived at West Brom from Brommapojkarna, along with free signings such as Devante Cole and Ousmane Diakite, while Paddy McNair has joined on loan from San Diego FC. More signings could be needed, though, and other players continue to be linked with summer moves.

Standard Liege and Northern Ireland midfielder Isaac Price is one such figure, with the Baggies attempting to lure him back to English football, having moved to Belgium from Everton in 2023. They have bid for his services, hoping to boost Corberan's depth in the middle of the park in the process.

Meanwhile, young Leicester City striker Tom Cannon has also been backed to secure a summer move to West Brom, with a loan move feeling most likely, should they manage to strike a deal. The 21-year-old was limited to just three starts in the Championship last season and could feel that a move elsewhere is best for his development.

West Brom table bid for "excellent" ace

According to Sky Sports, West Brom have made a move for Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles, tabling a bid, but have seen their offer rejected by the League One side.

The update goes on to claim that the Baggies "remain interested along with others from the Championship and MLS", suggesting that they are far from done with trying to snap up the Hungarian.

Styles is an impressive footballer who surely feels like he should at least be playing Championship football at this stage in his career, considering he is a 23-time capped Hungary international. The midfielder did enjoy a loan period at Sunderland in the second half of last season, but a permanent move to a second-tier club could make sense.

The 24-year-old appeared once for his country at Euro 2024, further showcasing his ability, and former Barnsley manager Neill Collins has lauded him, saying:

"Callum's talent is undoubted and again for me, he has been excellent in pre-season. As long as I have got players like that, I will be delighted. I hope I can just help him continue to improve and become the player he has got the potential to be. He's definitely enjoyable for everyone to watch."

The £5,400-a-week Styles possesses the quality and experience to be a great signing for West Brom, while also remaining relatively young, combining technical ability and defensive nous.

A tally of 22 goal contributions (13 goals and nine assists) in 151 appearances for Barnsley shows that he is capable of chipping in with end product, while an average of 1.8 tackles per game at Sunderland in the league last term highlights his off-the-ball impact.