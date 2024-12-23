West Bromwich Albion cruised past Bristol City 2-0 last time out in Championship action to gift home supporters at the Hawthorns an early Christmas present.

That victory puts the Baggies just outside of the playoff picture in the unrelenting division, as a trip to Derby County now awaits on Boxing Day.

After the bumper fixture period is done around the close of the year heading into 2025, the small matter of the January transfer window will then hurtle into view, with Carlos Corberan's promotion chasers potentially worried about the exit of one star.

West Brom fielding interest in "explosive" star

As per Sky Sports commentator Guy Havord during West Brom's 2-0 win over the Robins, Everton could be tempted into going back in for a deal to snap up West Brom ace Tom Fellows after once 'sniffing around,' the youngster.

Sean Dyche's side were reportedly interested in signing the homegrown Baggies winger in the summer, but nothing ended up materialising on that front, with Southampton also keen on winning the 21-year-old's services, having seen a bid allegedly rejected back in August.

The "explosive" attacker - as he was labelled by football talent scout Jacek Kulig earlier in the year - could well end up thriving in the higher division if a move was to be sealed, having been one of West Brom's main creative sparks all season long.

Your changes have been saved Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

What the move would mean for West Brom & Fellows

Ultimately, this could go down as another deal the Baggies rue signing off on though, considering Morgan Rogers - much like Fellows - once called the West Midlands home as an entertaining youngster, before catapulting himself to stardom in the league above with West Brom's close-by rival in Aston Villa.

Of course, there was a significant amount of time between Rogers' exit from West Brom and him now starring for the Villans, with the Villa number 27 leaving the Baggies behind in 2019.

But, the Championship side should still view Rogers' seriously impressive rise at Villa Park as a cautionary tale, with the 22-year-old once a top performer himself in the second tier like Fellows.

Rogers' Championship stats (23/24) vs Fellows (24/25) Stat Rogers Fellows Games played 26 22 Goals scored 2 1 Assists 6 8 Big chances missed 5 3 Big chances created 11 9 Stats by Sofascore

Amazingly, Fellows is actually bettering the Villa gem's output this season when contrasted with Rogers' league numbers for Middlesbrough last campaign, before he then departed Michael Carrick's men for a seat at the elite table.

Therefore, it's no shock that many a Premier League suitor is beginning to eye up Fellows, who added another assist to his resume in that routine victory over Liam Manning's men when teeing up Mikey Johnston for his second goal of the afternoon.

Usually, it's a tricky dart forward that gifts Fellows an opportunity to set up one of his thankful teammates, with Rogers operating much the same way in the Premier League, having amassed a ridiculous five successful dribbles against Manchester City last match.

There is something in the air, therefore, to suggest that West Brom's breakout number 31 could go on to make waves in the top flight like Rogers, but Corberan and Co will be doing everything in their power to keep their unpredictable winger situated at the Hawthorns past January.

After all, when Albion lost Rogers to Man City in 2019, they were left to feel ultimately powerless, as the raw attacking midfielder was blinded by the allure of the Etihad.

In this scenario, however, the ball is very much in the Baggies' court, as West Brom aim to try and win promotion up to the Premier League when the hectic window concludes.