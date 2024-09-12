Carlos Corberan should be commended for the stellar job he continues to do at West Bromwich Albion, with the Baggies in a sweet second spot in the early Championship standings so far, despite a summer of upheaval.

A whole host of first-team faces exited the Hawthorns in quick succession during the off-season, which included the likes of Brandon Thomas-Asante, Okay Yokuslu and more all moving on after helping the Baggies achieve a play-off spot last campaign.

This isn't just exclusive to West Brom's predicament in 2024, however, with the West Midlands side having to bounce back from Saido Berahino's high-profile exit in 2017 after he had become a disruptive influence in the dressing room at the Hawthorns.

Berahino's exit from West Brom

Berahino was once a loved figure in the West Midlands, a product of the West Brom academy that was starring for his side in the top league of English football.

The now 31-year-old striker would bag 36 strikes from 121 games playing for the Baggies, with 20 of those coming during the 2014/15 season in all competitions, as Berahino peaked for his boyhood employers.

From then on, however, the fall-out of his Albion career would occur, with only four strikes coming his way the season directly after he registered 20, as he then continually pushed for a move away from the Hawthorns.

He would eventually get his wish when West Brom finally accepted a switch for Berahino to move to Stoke City for a fee in and around the £12m mark in 2017, a switch that saw the then Premier League side very much come out on top.

Berahino's career since leaving West Brom Club played Games played Goals scored Stoke 56 5 Zulte Waregem 34 10 Royal Charleroi S.C. 17 2 Sheffield Wednesday 36 9 AEL Limassol 44 4 Rajasthan United 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Struggling to find a fixed home after leaving West Brom, with his goal output also never reaching near the heights he used to be capable of, Berahino is now on the books of Indian side Rajasthan United, seen as a forgotten former member of the West Brom academy now.

In stark contrast, under Corberan, Tom Fellows continues to shine as a homegrown product in the first-team mix, with the bright winger very much starting as he means to go on this new Championship season.

Fellows' rise at West Brom

Fellows is now even capped by England at U21 level, with his debut during the international break seeing him score versus Austria at Kenilworth Road, to maintain his electric early-season form.

Back in the Championship, the 21-year-old attacker - who was described as "unbelievable" when on loan with Crawley Town by then coach Darren Byfield - has already helped himself to three assists from four league contests, with 5.3 duels won on average per clash too showing off his constant energy and vibrancy down the flanks.

There would have been very real concerns towards the back end of the transfer window that Fellows could be tempted by moving on, as Ipswich Town and Southampton were noted as being interested parties in the standout Baggies number 31 from the league above.

With his transfer value - according to Football Transfers - already rising all the way up to £3.5m off the back of his current heroics, having only been worth a mere £422k at the start of the year, those at the Hawthorns will hope if he does move on down the line that he is sold on for more than Berahino's steep £12m.

That looks likely too, considering it was rumoured that both the Tractor Boys and the Saints were willing to cough up around £11m to try and tempt Fellows to their respective clubs, only £1m off Berahino's fee when he moved to Stoke.

West Brom will, for the time being, obviously just want to keep a firm grip on Fellows, as he could be key in their hopes in trying to achieve promotion this time around, after coming undone in the play-offs last season.