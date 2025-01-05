West Bromwich Albion are in the race to sign a “fantastic “player this month for a bargain fee, according to a recent report.

West Brom manager latest

The Baggies’ search to replace Carlos Corberan, who left to join Valencia before Christmas, is still ongoing as a number of managers have been linked with the vacancy. Former England interim manager Lee Carsley was one that West Brom were keen on appointing, but he is said to have turned the Championship side down, with his reasoning for doing so not clear.

Another manager who has been linked with the job is Blackburn Rover’s John Eustace. Eustace has done a tremendous job at Ewood Park since arriving towards the back end of last season. He has taken Rovers from a side fighting at the bottom end of the table to one that is now competing for a place in this season’s play-offs. Liverpool coach Johnny Heitinga is another option for the Baggies, as he’s been heavily linked with the role and is said to be admired by the club’s hierarchy.

Swansea City manager Luke Williams is also another manager who has been mentioned as a candidate to replace Corberan. However, there has been an update on that possibility, and it is being claimed that West Brom don’t see Williams as an option to become their new manager, despite the impressive work he has done at Swansea City.

West Brom in race to sign "fantastic" player for bargain fee

While the Baggies continue their search for a new manager, the club’s hierarchy also have plans in place to improve the playing squad, as according to reliable reporter Alan Nixon via the Ibrox News, West Brom are in the race to sign Adam Devine from Rangers this month.

Devine came through the academy at Rangers, breaking into the first team during the 2022/23 campaign. However, since then, he has struggled to be a regular in the squad and spent the second half of last season on loan at Motherwell. The 21-year-old is out of contract at the end of this campaign, but a move could happen this month.

It is being reported that West Brom are keen to add to their squad this month despite there being no manager on board yet, and they have an interest in Devine. The Midlands side could sign Devine, who is a right-back, for a “bargain fee,” due to the fact he is out of contract in the summer. Devine may find it hard to become a starter in the West Brom side, as Darnell Furlong has been performing very well and is regarded as one of the best right-backs in the division, but he would provide much-needed competition.

Adam Devine's 23/24 Scottish Premiership stats Apps 10 Starts 6 Minutes per game 50 Goals 1 Interceptions per game 0.6 Tackles per game 0.6 Balls recovered per 90 2.4 Clearances per 90 1.4

It was former manager Michael Beale who gave Devine his chance at Rangers, and he labelled the defender as “fantastic” after impressing during his reign. Beale said after beating Hibernian in his first game in charge of Rangers: “Delighted with Adam, it’s obvious he was playing on his weak side.

“He was targeted from goal kicks; for a young boy, he did fantastic. This season, he was supposed to be a backup to Tavernier and push him – like Patterson did.

“We’ve got high hopes for him, and that wasn’t easy tonight. I asked him to play higher up the pitch; more energy. For everyone watching, he is a young Scottish boy we can be proud of. Early days but for tonight, well played son.”