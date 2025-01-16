West Bromwich Albion are reportedly in talks with a 4-2-3-1 style manager who has two wins over the Baggies on his CV.

West Brom linked with more managers after Wicky move collapses

Those at The Hawthorns are still on the hunt for Carlos Corberan’s long-term successor and are back on the search following a move for Raphael Wicky fell through.

Chris Brunt is still leading West Brom on an interim basis with the club just outside the Championship playoff places, and there have been a number of names mooted as targets since the move for Wicky collapsed.

West Brom's upcoming fixtures Date West Brom vs Stoke City January 18 Middlesbrough vs West Brom January 21 West Brom vs Portsmouth January 25 Plymouth Argyle vs West Brom February 1 West Brom vs Sheffield Wednesday February 8

Former Everton boss Sean Dyche and ex-Stoke City manager Steven Schumacher are two rumoured options for the Baggies, but it looks as if a familiar face could be eyeing a return.

West Brom in Tony Mowbray talks

According to club insider DOOD, West Brom have been in talks with former Baggies boss Tony Mowbray. The 61-year-old, who led the club between 2006-2009, is out of work but seemingly ready to return following a recent illness and is in discussions with those at The Hawthorns.

DOOD took to X to claim that the length of the contract on offer “could be a stumbling block” but discussions are ongoing.

Mowbray, who plays a 4-2-3-1 system, has recently been hailed by pundit Carlton Palmer amid links of a return to the club, describing the manager as a “great coach”.

“It’s a very difficult situation West Brom find themselves in, they have a very talented squad and have a chance of securing another play-off place. I’m a really big fan of Tony Mowbray, he’s recovered from cancer, he’s a great coach and a great person.”

Palmer then added: “We know how good of a coach Tony Mowbray is and how well he works with young players, but it’s tricky to decide as we don’t know the circumstances around the finances in terms of player recruitment.

“If you’re a manager, it seems the right time to go in with the transfer window open and if they can bring a striker into this talented squad, then they certainly will be good enough to get into the play-offs.”

Mowbray, who has won two of the nine games against West Brom over the last six years, won the second-tier title with the Baggies back in 2008, so he may look for another promotion to the Premier League in the Midlands, making this one to watch.