West Bromwich Albion are now in advanced talks over a deal for a “full-back’s nightmare” after having a £5 million bid accepted, according to a Sky Sports reporter.

West Brom transfer news

The first week of the January transfer window has passed, and the Baggies are yet to sign a player or find a replacement for Carlos Corberan. The Spaniard left the club before Christmas, and Chris Brunt, Damia Abella and Boaz Myhill have all been in interim charge since.

Those three are expected to be in charge of their upcoming FA Cup game against AFC Bournemouth, but a shortlist has now been drawn up in the hope they find an appointment before their next league game against Stoke City.

As their search for a new manager continues, it hasn’t stopped transfer talk from gathering pace involving the Midlands side. Earlier this week it was reported that West Brom are in the race to sign Adam Devine from Rangers. The 21-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season, but a move could happen this month as the Baggies want to add more competition to their right-back spot despite Darnell Furlong becoming one of the best right-backs in the league.

As well as looking to sign Devine, West Brom are also interested in signing Lewis Koumas on loan from Liverpool. The forward has impressed at Stoke City this season, scoring four goals in 29 appearances, and the Baggies, along with Sheffield United, are keen on securing him for the second half of the season.

West Brom in talks with representatives of £5m EFL player

Devine and Koumas are not the only targets for the Baggies, as according to Sky Sports reporters Lyall Thomas and Keith Downie, West Brom have had a £5 million bid accepted for Middlesbrough’s Isaiah Jones and are now in talks with his representatives.

The 25-year-old, who has been described as a “full-back’s nightmare” by journalist Josh Bunting, has been at the Riverside Stadium since July 2019. Joines joined Middlesbrough’s under-21s when he arrived, and after playing 22 times for that age group, he moved into the first team in the 2021/22 campaign.

Since then, Jones has been a key part of Middlesbrough’s starting XI under the managers they have had. The right-winger, who can also play down the middle and on the left-hand side, has taken his game to a new level under Michael Carrick, but despite playing 23 times in all competitions this season, Boro have now accepted a bid for his services.

Isaiah Jones' Middlesbrough stats Apps 149 Goals 13 Assists 19

Downie reports that Middlesbrough have accepted £5 million bids from West Brom and Luton Town to sign Jones. Boro have now given the player permission to speak to both clubs as discussions take place over personal terms. He goes on to add that while the Baggies are keen on landing the winger, Luton are considered the favourites to sign Jones at this moment in time.