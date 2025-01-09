Whilst West Bromwich Albion's main priorities at this moment in time rest on appointing a new manager, the January transfer window will also obviously be on the club's mind.

After all, the Baggies will need some new recruits here and there to ensure they can sustain a battle for the rest of the season to be in and around those Championship playoff spots, regardless of who Carlos Corberan's successor ends up being.

Whilst the rumour mill is very active in throwing out names in that regard, it is also going into overdrive with some rumoured incomings on the pitch at the Hawthorns, with this exciting loanee touted to make a move to the West Midlands.

West Brom make enquiry over Championship star

As per a fresh report by the Daily Mail Online, West Brom have made an enquiry about snapping up Liverpool youngster Lewis Koumas, who is known to Championship fans already for some standout moments on loan at Stoke City this season.

Sheffield United are also named as an onlooker keen on adding the 19-year-old winger to their ranks this month, but the Baggies could hold an advantage in this tussle.

Koumas' father Jason was a beloved figure for the promotion candidates when he dazzled defences on a regular basis as a maverick in the middle, with those at the Hawthorns now hoping his son can be equally as spellbinding in attack if a move does materialise.

It remains to be seen whether or not Liverpool will cut short the Stoke deal to allow West Brom to swoop in, but if a deal were to happen, Koumas' addition might well have the same impact as Mikey Johnston's arrival in through the door last January conjured up.

What Koumas can offer West Brom

The teenager will obviously hope he has a bright future at Anfield ahead, but in the here and now, the 19-year-old would love to make a step up the division and show the Baggies what he's made of in the midst of a promotion push.

In a Stoke camp that has underperformed to the point where a managerial dismissal took place, the raw Welshman has still managed to stand out with an encouraging four goals and two assists tallied up from 29 appearances, which included this acrobatic effort against Bristol City sailing in back in October.

Koumas' career numbers so far Club played for Games played Goals scored Assists Stoke 29 4 2 Liverpool (first team) 1 1 0 Liverpool U21s 21 9 5 Liverpool U18s 24 18 6 Liverpool (youth league) 6 2 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Koumas could also take to the pressure of playing for a team near the top of the Championship table in his stride, having scored on his senior debut for the Reds after lighting up many a youth pitch for his boyhood employers, with Jurgen Klopp labelling his contribution as "wonderful" to watch.

Of course, he won't walk straight into the side, with the likes of Johnston shining in recent weeks in attack after he was once just a loan punt himself.

Now, he's a consistent performer for his side week in week out after penning a permanent deal last transfer window, with nine goals and four assists amassed from 42 games.

There would have been some anxiety in the air that the Republic of Ireland international would be a flop, having put in some solid but unspectacular numbers for Celtic with 13 goals and 12 assists tallied up in Glasgow, but he would ultimately explode into life in England.

At least in this instance, it's known that Koumas can perform at the level - and with the added plus that he can play all across the attacking positions - this will surely be an addition the new West Brom boss will love working with.