A "very important" West Brom player could now return from injury during the festive period, according to a key fitness update from journalist Matt Maher.

West Brom transfers & injuries

Anyone of a Baggies persuasion should be feeling relatively positive about on and off-field matters currently, with things heading in the right direction, including with the proposed takeover of the club.

Carlos Corberan's side look right in the promotion mix ahead of the second half of the season, too, sitting in the Championship play-off positions and hope to remain that way up until May. An automatic promotion place isn't out of the question, although there is a fair amount of ground to make up on both Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

New signings in the January transfer window could be perfect for West Brom, giving them extra quality and depth as the fixtures come thick and fast - and they have been linked with plenty of players recently.

The Baggies are believed to be interested in signing Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley on loan, for example, with the right-back seen as someone who can come in and make a difference, earning first-team action rather than not featuring at Anfield.

However, injuries have hampered West Brom, with striker Daryl Dike a long-term absentee, and midfielder John Swift also someone who has been missing of late.

Daryl Dike set for West Brom return

Taking to X on Friday, Maher claimed that Dike could be back in the fold for West Brom before the festive action reaches its conclusion, acting as a major boost for Corberan.

"Finally some good news for Carlos Corberan and #wba on the injury front. John Swift available for Middlesbrough, while Daryl Dike could return before the end of the festive period. Striker, out since April, took part in full training today."

Having Dike available again is a major shot in the arm for Corberan, who will need as much firepower as possible this season if his side are to ensure that they at least have a crack at the play-offs.

The American's time at The Hawthorns has been hugely frustrating to date because of fitness issues, with only 27 appearances and seven goals coming his way. The 23-year-old is someone with so much potential, and he has shown in the past what an impact he can make in the Championship, netting 16 times in 44 matches in the competition.

Corberan has spoken of his admiration for Dike in the past, lauding his importance to the cause earlier this year, saying:

“He had a long-term injury but he’s a very important player for us. “The fitter he is, the better it is for the team. The more he trains, the better condition he’s in to perform."

The ten-cap and three-goal USA international has had such an unlucky time with injuries in his career, but if he can just enjoy an extended period on the pitch, he could yet flourish for West Brom, hopefully inspiring them back into the Premier League.