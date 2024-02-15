Ahead of a crucial play-off run-in, West Bromwich Albion and Carlos Corberan have suffered a frustrating injury blow. Sat fifth and inside the Championship's top six by just four points, it's the last thing that the Baggies need.

West Brom injury news

West Brom's most recent outing saw them ease past Cardiff City 2-0 at the Hawthorns with goals from Michael Johnston and Andreas Weimann sealing all three points to continue Corberan's side's run towards the play-offs come May. It would be some achievement if the Baggies not only managed to secure a spot in the top six but then promotion at Wembley, given their takeover status.

Under Lai Guochuan, those at the Hawthorns have been incredibly limited when it comes to spending and their ability to keep hold of key players, handing Corberan an impossible task at times. Nonetheless, against the odds, they're now well and truly on course for a successful campaign, much to the credit of those on the pitch and the sidelines.

According to The Athletic, West Brom's takeover is edging closer, with Lai reportedly agreeing to pay back loans that initially started at £2m, before selling up to Florida-based businessman Shilen Patel. As far as good news goes, that's where it ends for the Midlands club, however, after some frustrating injury news.

After returning from Achilles tendon surgery in January, Daryl Dike ruptured his Achilles for a second time against Cardiff City, leaving the pitch in tears just five games after his initial return.

Reacting to the news, BBC pundit Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “I’m a massive fan of Daryl Dike. But since he joined West Brom, all he’s had is injury, after injury after injury. It’s a devastating blow for them, as West Brom are kicking on and wanting to get in the play-offs and do well, but Daryl just doesn’t play the games.”

“If he was fit, he gets goals, but his injury record is just not good enough. Once you get an Achilles tendon injury, it’s one of those – unless it’s 100% right, you’re going to be out for a serious amount of time. It’s a massive blow for West Bromwich Albion.”

Devastating for Dike

It's the worst possible news for Dike, who has been cursed with injuries since joining West Brom in January of 2022. Now set to miss another prolonged period of time, the American will need to bounce back yet again.

Daryl Dike's West Brom injuries (via Transfermarkt) Games Missed 2021/22 - Hamstring injury 14 2022/23 - Thigh problems 22 2022/23 - Achilles tendon surgery 41 2023/24 - Achilles tendon surgery 1 (set to miss rest of the season)

In his absence, the Baggies must continue their fight for eventual promotion, perhaps allowing Dike to return as a Premier League player come next season. It's going to be some battle back to fitness for the American once again.