West Bromwich Albion continued their fantastic start to the new Championship season with a 2-1 win away at Stoke City last weekend, as Karlan Grant and Josh Maja shared out the goal load on the road versus the Potters.

As much as Carlos Corberan will be overjoyed with his side's fast-paced leap out of the blocks, with seven points picked up from a possible nine in league action, there is still room for the Spaniard to play around with when it comes to incomings to really boost the Baggies camp.

Callum Styles is the latest capture, taking bodies in through the door at the Hawthorns this frantic transfer window up to nine, as a tenth new face is now being lined up to join the ever-expanding group at Corberan's disposal.

West Brom make Lorient man a top priority

According to French outlet L'Equipe, West Brom have made versatile Lorient man Theo Le Bris one of their priorities to get in through the door, as the transfer window starts to wind down towards its dramatic conclusion this Friday.

Also still being linked with a move for ex-Manchester United youngster Will Keane, this swoop for Le Bris might well have more legs at this stage over any deal involving the Preston North End attacker, with L'Equipe stating that enquiries have intensified between the Baggies and the Ligue 2 outfit over ironing out a late deal.

Used to competing with the likes of Paris St. Germain in the top French division, Lorient falling down to the second tier could see Le Bris pack his bags and move to England, where his uncle is coincidentally located, having recently taken over the reins at Sunderland as manager.

The promising 21-year-old would instantly give Styles some competition if a move was secured in time for Friday's deadline, with both assets known to be adaptable figures who can play in a wide range of positions all across the pitch.

What Le Bris would offer West Brom

The young Frenchman has starred for his current employers mainly playing down the left flank however, which is also one of Styles' stronger spots, with this goal fired in against Rennes last year coming from the left midfield position.

But, Le Bris will be able to line up in many different spots away from just this one specific area, which will be useful to the Spaniard, when you evaluate how many top players he's lost that has left his squad feeling somewhat on the light side.

Le Bris' career numbers by position - Lorient senior team Position played Games played Goals scored Assists LM 19 1 3 RB 4 0 0 RM 4 0 0 CM 2 0 0 AM 1 0 0 DM 1 0 0 LW 1 0 0 LB 1 0 1 Sourced by Transfermarkt

The one-time France U20 international has lined up in a mind-boggling eight different positions for Lorient over his time with the French club to date playing at a senior level, as can be seen glancing at the table above, with one assist even picked up when Le Bris was playing in an unorthodox left-back role.

That could well come in handy, with Gianluca Frabotta the only recognised option at left-back available to Corberan at this moment in time, as new Nordic recruit Torbjørn Heggem has had to fill in here currently in league action.

West Brom might also be hesitant to rely too heavily on Styles, as the Hungary international did struggle last season in the second tier on loan with Sunderland, only managing 12 forgettable appearances for the Black Cats before returning back to Barnsley.

Whatever happens on the transfer front this dramatic week, Baggies supporters will be confident that a positive season is already underway though, as Swansea City come to town the day after deadline day is over and done with.