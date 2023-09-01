West Bromwich Albion have registered their interest over a loan deal to sign Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden, but a reliable journalist has confirmed that they aren’t the only club in the running to secure his signature.

How much does Isaac Hayden earn?

At St. James’ Park, Hayden currently pockets £22k-per-week but spent last season out on loan at Norwich City, but that could all change should he put pen to paper on a contract at The Hawthorns.

According to Football Insider, Carlos Corberan’s side, Middlesbrough, Queens Park Rangers and Millwall are all interested in a swoop for the defensive midfielder in the Championship, who will be allowed to leave on a temporary basis once again having been forced to train away from the first team in the northeast, as per the same outlet.

England’s former youth international was extremely close to joining Luton Town last month having even travelled to undergo a medical, but with that switch falling through at the last minute, he’s now assessing what other options he has on the table before the transfer window closes tonight.

The 28-year-old still has another three years to run on his deal, but it’s obvious that he’s only likely to receive regular game time should he complete a move elsewhere, and with the first official move having been made, there’s a chance he could be on his way to the Midlands.

Are West Brom signing Isaac Hayden?

Taking to X, Darren Witcoop revealed that West Brom have made contact with Newcastle to discuss the possibility of a loan for Hayden, but admitted that they are set to face stiff competition from Sheffield Wednesday. He wrote:

“West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday among the Championship clubs to have asked Newcastle about taking midfielder Isaac Hayden on loan. Hayden saw a move to Luton collapse this week. Fellow Magpies outcast Jeff Hendrick also heading to the second-tier.”

How good is Isaac Hayden?

Whilst Hayden has posted 26 goal contributions (16 assists and 10 goals) since the start of his career, he’s naturally much stronger in the defensive aspect of his game having been dubbed a midfield “enforcer” by journalist Josh Bunting.

The Chelmsford-born talent ranks in the 99th percentile for blocks and the 98th percentile for aerial wins, showing how strong he is at clearing the danger away from his own area and protecting his backline before it’s too late.

Sponsored by Puma, the central talisman also has the ability to operate in five different positions over the pitch, including three roles in the midfield, at centre-back and even right-back, so his versatility to adapt to various areas will be yet another attractive and useful attribute to Corberan.

Furthermore, Hayden shares the same agent, Unique Sports Group, as Erik Pieters and Josh Griffiths, so this existing connection that his representative already has to the club could possibly give them a small advantage should they push to try and get a deal over the line before the end of play at 11pm this evening.