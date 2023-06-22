West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jason Molumby is a wanted man, according to reports.

Leeds United are reportedly interested in the 23-year-old star, as per The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Now, pundit Carlton Palmer - who played for both the Baggies and the Whites - has commented on the situation and believes that their star player would only be sold due to the club's perilous financial situation off the pitch.

What is the news regarding Jason Molumby?

Nixon claimed that the recently relegated Premier League side were interested in moving for the former Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder as they prepare to retool their squad ahead of their first season back in the Championship.

Another report from the local media states that whilst West Brom would prefer to keep Molumby at the club, the club is in such a poor financial position to where they have to consider any reasonable offers they receive as they look to balance the books.

This news coincides with reports that the Baggies manager Carlos Corberan has made the shortlist for the job at Leeds, which could help push the move through with Corberan previously having been full of praise for the midfielder, stating after their win against Stoke City in April: “I think the personality and the goals that he has are very huge.”

Will Jayson Molumby stay at West Brom?

It is difficult to see how Molumby stays at West Brom, given the club's financial position.

The Baggies narrowly missed out on promotion last campaign, and as such their last parachute payment of around £30m was swallowed up.

The club have since received a four-year, £20m loan from American private investment company MSD should keep the club ticking over however if the club wants to attack the transfer market, they will have to sell players to fund moves.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer expressed his bewilderment behind the news, stating:

“This is a strange one, for me, Why would West Brom want to sell one of their best players? Maybe the uncertainty of the ownership of the football club and the financial positions that they’re now finding themselves in, maybe that’s forced their hands.”

Molumby made 43 appearances for the club in the Championship last season, notching up eight goal contributions and recording an average rating of 6.56, according to WhoScored.

The Irishman has been capped 20 times by the Republic of Ireland and has received plenty of praise for his play style, with current Baggies boss Corberan describing the 23-year-old as an “animal” earlier on in the season.

The former Brighton player has a market value of around €3.2m (£2.8m) and should Leeds be willing to negotiate to a price that exceeds that value, the Midlands club may have no other choice but to part ways with the midfielder.