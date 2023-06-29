West Bromwich Albion missed out on the Championship play-offs by just three points as they finished ninth in the table at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Carlos Corberan now has the summer transfer window to bolster his squad with the aim of competing for promotion to the Premier League next season.

One area in which the Spanish head coach may look to strengthen in is the forward department. No Baggies player managed more than seven goals and Karlan Grant, in particular, endured a difficult year in front of goal.

The former Huddersfield gem only scored three goals in 31 Championship matches for the club and the service to him was not the issue as he missed nine 'big chances'.

Corberan could land an upgrade on the profligate dud by signing Jerry Yates in the coming weeks, as both players are strikers who can also play on either flank.

How did Jerry Yates perform last season?

Despite Blackpool's relegation from the second tier, the 26-year-old marksman enjoyed an excellent campaign for the Tangerines and his form suggests that the potential is there for him to be a superb addition to West Brom's squad.

Yates, who is a reported £4m transfer target for the Baggies, plundered 14 goals in 41 league appearances, whilst he only missed eight 'big chances'.

The English finisher proved himself to be a reliable goalscoring option at that level, which is something Corberan did not have in his roster last term.

He scored twice as many goals as any member of the Spaniard's side and almost five times more than Grant, who played out wide or through the middle, produced. This means that the 5 foot 9 dynamo could, therefore, provide the club with a huge attacking boost.

Along with his predatory instincts in the final third, the £6.1k-per-week hotshot also showcased his creative ability with four assists and nine 'big chances' created for his teammates.

Meanwhile, Daryl Dike was the only Baggies no9 with at least one assist as Grant failed to create a single 'big chance' or register any assists in the Championship.

Yates' 0.8 key passes per match would place him in the top five performers for West Brom and above every other centre-forward at the club, which means that he provided his fellow attackers with more opportunities in front of goal.

These statistics suggest that the Blackpool ace, who was lauded as "immense" by journalist Sean McGinlay, would be a significant upgrade on Grant due to the threat he poses at the top end of the pitch as a goal scorer and creator.