West Bromwich Albion ended the 2022/23 campaign just shy of the play-offs in the Championship as Carlos Corberan's side finished three points off the top six.

The Baggies missed out on a play-off place to Sunderland and the club should use the upcoming summer transfer window to bolster their side with a view to making a better fist of a promotion push in 2023/24.

One area in which they could improve is centre-forward as their top scorers - Brandon Thomas-Asante and Daryl Dike - ended the season with just seven goals in the division.

West Brom were recently linked with a possible £4m swoop to sign Blackpool striker Jerry Yates and the Englishman could come in as a big upgrade on current forward Thomas-Asante.

How did Jerry Yates perform this season?

The 26-year-old forward enjoyed a strong campaign with the Tangerines in spite of their relegation down to League One and he could be the club's missing link at the top end of the pitch.

Indeed, Yates plundered 14 goals and missed eight 'big chances' in 41 appearances for Blackpool in the Championship proving himself to be a serious threat in the final third.

The attacker, who averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.87, also scored eight goals in 23 starts in the league in 2021/22, indicating that he is a reliable scorer at that level.

As such, he could well be an upgrade on Thomas-Asante who averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.66 across 33 appearances in the division. He only scored seven goals and missed a whopping 12 'big chances', demonstrating that the 24-year-old was poor in front of goal, failing to make the most of the opportunities provided to him.

The misfiring marksman also failed to offer much in the way of creativity as he averaged 0.5 key passes per game and created three 'big chances' for his teammates in the Championship. Whereas, Yates produced nine 'big chances' in total and 0.8 key passes per game for Blackpool.

These statistics indicate that the 26-year-old would come in and provide more quality in the build-up than Thomas-Asante as the ex-Rotherham man has the ability to set up opportunities for others as well as being able to finish off his own.

As a result, the "immense" Yates - as dubbed by reporter Sean McGinlay - could be a big upgrade on the current West Brom number nine as his form for Blackpool proves that he could offer more in the way of goals, chance creation, and general standard of performance.

Corberan must now swoop for the Englishman and take advantage of his team's relegation from the Championship to find the Bagges' new prolific marksman for next season.