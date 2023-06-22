West Bromwich Albion are set to lose key defender Dara O'Shea to Premier League side Burnley, but Carlos Corberan can give supporters reason to believe by making an exciting signing at the other end of the field.

O'Shea is reportedly the subject of interest from the Clarets in a deal that could eventually be worth up to £10m in what is undoubtedly a major blow for the Baggies as they attempt to improve on last term's ninth-place finish in the Championship.

However, that sizable fee can be used to not only bring in a replacement for the Republic of Ireland international at the back, but also players in one or two other positions.

One area Albion could do with further strengthening is up front, and former West Brom striker Kevin Campbell has tipped the Midlands club to move for Peterborough United star Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Who is Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris?

Clarke-Harris is not exactly an up-and-coming striker, but he has proved his quality in League One by winning the Golden Boot on a couple of occasions.

The 28-year-old led the scoring charts again in the third tier last season with 27 goals in 48 games, yet Peterborough somehow missed out on promotion after capitulating in their play-off semi-final with Sheffield Wednesday.

A player boasting over 400 appearances at senior level, having started his career by becoming Coventry City's youngest ever player aged 16 in 2010, Clarke-Harris is someone who can bring knowhow to West Brom - and goals aplenty.

As Campbell told West Brom News: "I’m sure if West Brom were to bring him in and help him, he can be a difference maker."

Clarke-Harris averaged 0.59 goals per 90 minutes during the regular League One season last time out, as per FBref, which is more than any West Brom player could manage, albeit in a division higher.

Indeed, aside from Daryl Dike (0.52), who is facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury, no Albion player averaged more than 0.33 goals per 90 minutes than the much-travelled striker, whom Football Observatory suggests could be available for a fee of £4m.

Clarke-Harris not only has power and an eye for goal, he also has plenty of pace to burn, as nicely put by his former Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. "He's quicker than Usain Bolt over 10 metres," Evans said.

It would be easy to dismiss Clarke-Harris as a player who can perform in League One but is unable to take the step up to the Championship, yet he scored 0.36 goals every 90 minutes in a poor Peterborough team the last time he played at that level - better than any Albion player other than Dike.

While it may be a defender Corberan needs to prioritise if O'Shea's move to Burnley goes through, signing striker Clarke-Harris would help soften the blow somewhat and ensure supporters do not lose all hope of a promotion push next season.