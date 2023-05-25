Rayhaan Tulloch was once considered one of the most exciting prospects in West Brom's academy but after a disappointing few years, the Baggies must look to move him on.

What happened to Rayhaan Tulloch?

Tulloch joined West Brom when he was just nine and has progressed through the academy into the first team, making his senior debut against Brighton back in 2019.

It is no surprise that he was accelerated into West Brom's first-team plans as a youngster given his phenomenal record with the academy sides, registering 23 goals and seven assists in just 38 appearances for the U18s.

The talented winger also managed 19 goals and nine assists in 61 appearances for the U21s and has seven first-team appearances for West Brom under his belt, but failed to score or assist in any of those outings.

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper was full of praise for the youngster during his time working for England, for whom Tulloch represented at U17 level.

He said: “He’s quick and the type of player that’s broken through a lot recently — like Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi. I’m not saying he’s at that level but he’s the type of player that could quickly change a game through an explosive movement, a quick dribble or a run in behind and that can have quite an impact on a game."

Considering Sancho and Hudson-Odoi have both played regular football in the Premier League since, Tulloch's lack of development is surely a cause for concern for West Brom.

Should West Brom cash in on Tulloch this summer?

Tulloch's development was severely hampered when he picked up a serious hamstring injury just two games into a loan spell with Doncaster Rovers in 2020/21, as he managed just ten minutes of senior action for West Brom the following campaign.

It was hoped that a loan spell with Rochdale in League Two under former Baggies coach Robbie Stockdale would help revive his career but he endured a difficult time particularly after he was sacked early in the campaign, registering no goals or assists in his 14 appearances for the Dale before returning in January.

While he would manage four goals and one assist for Dundalk in the second half of the campaign, the worry for West Brom is that the ship may have now sailed on Tulloch's chances of making it at the Hawthorns, but he still has another year left on his deal.

Therefore, Lai Guochuan should definitely be looking to move the 22-year-old on this summer, as West Brom cannot afford to have him sitting on the bench until 2024 before letting him go for nothing.