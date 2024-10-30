In truth, it has been a pretty dire October for fans of West Bromwich Albion.

Carlos Corberan's Baggies have forgotten what the sweet taste of victory feels like this month, with zero wins coming their way, and only one meagre goal has found the back of the net for the West Midlands side across this patch of disappointing results too.

Corberan will be hopeful still that he can turn the tide from the dug-out, however, with the potential there for the Spaniard to get more out of the loan players at his disposal currently to lift spirits at the Hawthorns.

West Brom's current loan players

West Brom recruited a whole host of fresh loanees this summer to bolster their squad, which included the likes of Uros Racic joining the building from Sassuolo to improve the holding midfield spots at the second tier club.

Racic has impressed in glimpses for the Baggies, with two assists next to his name from eight Championship appearances, and more will be expected of the Serbian as the season drags on and Corberan needs to make full use of his camp.

Other faces have also joined the West Midlands club temporarily in the form of Lewis Dobbin, Mason Holgate and Paddy McNair, who will all be expected to play their part in West Brom's attempt to win promotion.

All three new players have found minutes hard to come by since they arrived onto the scene though, with Dobbin only used off the bench sparingly whilst McNair only made his debut for the Baggies recently, but the ex-Manchester United man did at least keep a clean sheet during his first Championship outing for the second tier outfit.

Unfortunately, he did pick up an injury knock in the match after that promising league debut, but he will hope he can go on to be remembered fondly away from this unfortunate development, much like this ex-loan star who very much used his loan stint at West Brom as a stepping stone to stardom.

Conor Gallagher's time at West Brom

Before winning himself a move to Atletico Madrid this summer away from Chelsea, Conor Gallagher first began to properly make a name for himself in the men's game during an impressive spell with West Brom back in 2020.

The 24-year-old had excelled in the EFL with the likes of Charlton Athletic and Swansea City, but this switch saw him acclimatise to the demands of the top-flight well, even if his new team fell back down to the Championship by the end of his time at the Hawthorns.

Gallagher's rising value after leaving West Brom Date Value May 2024 £41m June 2023 £26m March 2022 £20m March 2021 £9.9m Sourced by Transfermarkt

Gallagher would pick up two goals and two assists from 30 Premier League contests when on the books of the relegated side, with his value during this loan switch peaking at £9.9m when looking at the table above.

Yet, just a year on, the midfielder's value would skyrocket up to £20m, with the Chelsea youth product starring away from Stamford Bridge once more at Crystal Palace, where he would pick up 13 goal contributions in all competitions before finally breaking into the first team at the Blues.

One of those strikes for Palace would see Gallagher thunder home this effort to gift the Eagles a memorable 2-1 away win at Manchester City, with the 24-year-old going on to win 18 senior England caps off the back of his electric Selhurst Park stay.

Amassing 95 first team appearances at Chelsea too, Gallagher - who was described as a "relentless" talent at the peak of his powers in West London by football content creator Mike Stavrou - would see his value rise all the way up to £41m, as of May this year, before he parted ways with his boyhood employers to move on to Spain.

That's around £31m more than the value next to his name when playing for West Brom just three years prior, as the Baggies hope they can play a formative role in more top loanees succeeding at the club moving forward.