West Brom face Luton Town in the Championship on Friday night and a damaging double injury update has emerged in the lead-up to the game.

Struggling West Brom need win at Luton

The Baggies return to action with a trip to the Hatters, kicking off the weekend action and hopefully making a much-needed return to winning ways in the league. West Brom have drawn their last four Championship matches, causing a huge amount of frustration among the fanbase, and they haven't actually tasted victory in the competition since the 1-0 win at home to Plymouth Argyle back in September.

In many ways, it has been a shock dip in form for Carlos Corberan's side, who were top of the table heading into their trip to Sheffield Wednesday, prior to losing 3-2 at Hillsborough and not bouncing back since.

For that reason, an element of pressure has started to grow on Corberan, even though his side are still in fifth place, and in fairness to the manager, he hasn't been helped by a number of injury problems, with the likes of Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi and Paddy McNair all suffering recent setbacks. Now, a concerning update has emerged in that respect.

West Brom handed double injury blow

Taking to X, journalist Matt Maher confirmed that Ajayi and McNair will be injured for four and two months respectively, in a hugely damaging update.

This is a disastrous update for Baggies fans, considering what an important defensive pair Ajayi and McNair are, and it isn't going to help Corberan's chances of turning things around in the slightest.

In fact, the duo will likely miss a combined total of 34 matches should they be out for as long as Maher has predicted, highlighting what a massive blow this is for West Brom.

Matches that Ajayi and McNair will miss for West Brom

Ajayi

McNair

Luton Town (A) - November 1st

Out

Out

Burnley (H) - November 7th

Out

Out

Hull City (A) - November 10th

Out

Out

Norwich City (H) - November 23rd

Out

Out

Sunderland (A) - November 26th

Out

Out

Preston North End (A) - November 30th

Out

Out

Sheffield United (H) - December 8th

Out

Out

Coventry City (H) - December 11th

Out

Out

Watford (A) - December 15th

Out

Out

Bristol City (H) - December 22nd

Out

Out

Derby County (A) - Boxing Day

Out

Out

Sheffield United (A) - December 29th

Out

Out

Preston North End (H) - New Year's Day

Out

Swansea City (A) - January 4th

Out

Stoke City (H) - January 18th

Out

Middlesbrough (A) - January 21st

Out

Portsmouth (H) - January 25th

Out

Plymouth Argyle (A) - February 1st

Out

Sheffield Wednesday (H) - February 8th

Out

Blackburn Rovers (H) - February 12th

Out

Millwall (A) - February 15th

Out

Oxford United (H) - February 22nd

Out

For now, it is a case of getting by without the pair, and Bartley for that matter, but there is no doubt that it could have a major impact on the Baggies' hopes of sealing promotion from the Championship to the Premier League this season.