West Brom face Luton Town in the Championship on Friday night and a damaging double injury update has emerged in the lead-up to the game.

Struggling West Brom need win at Luton

The Baggies return to action with a trip to the Hatters, kicking off the weekend action and hopefully making a much-needed return to winning ways in the league. West Brom have drawn their last four Championship matches, causing a huge amount of frustration among the fanbase, and they haven't actually tasted victory in the competition since the 1-0 win at home to Plymouth Argyle back in September.

In many ways, it has been a shock dip in form for Carlos Corberan's side, who were top of the table heading into their trip to Sheffield Wednesday, prior to losing 3-2 at Hillsborough and not bouncing back since.

For that reason, an element of pressure has started to grow on Corberan, even though his side are still in fifth place, and in fairness to the manager, he hasn't been helped by a number of injury problems, with the likes of Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi and Paddy McNair all suffering recent setbacks. Now, a concerning update has emerged in that respect.

West Brom handed double injury blow

Taking to X, journalist Matt Maher confirmed that Ajayi and McNair will be injured for four and two months respectively, in a hugely damaging update.

This is a disastrous update for Baggies fans, considering what an important defensive pair Ajayi and McNair are, and it isn't going to help Corberan's chances of turning things around in the slightest.

In fact, the duo will likely miss a combined total of 34 matches should they be out for as long as Maher has predicted, highlighting what a massive blow this is for West Brom.

Matches that Ajayi and McNair will miss for West Brom Ajayi McNair Luton Town (A) - November 1st Out Out Burnley (H) - November 7th Out Out Hull City (A) - November 10th Out Out Norwich City (H) - November 23rd Out Out Sunderland (A) - November 26th Out Out Preston North End (A) - November 30th Out Out Sheffield United (H) - December 8th Out Out Coventry City (H) - December 11th Out Out Watford (A) - December 15th Out Out Bristol City (H) - December 22nd Out Out Derby County (A) - Boxing Day Out Out Sheffield United (A) - December 29th Out Out Preston North End (H) - New Year's Day Out Swansea City (A) - January 4th Out Stoke City (H) - January 18th Out Middlesbrough (A) - January 21st Out Portsmouth (H) - January 25th Out Plymouth Argyle (A) - February 1st Out Sheffield Wednesday (H) - February 8th Out Blackburn Rovers (H) - February 12th Out Millwall (A) - February 15th Out Oxford United (H) - February 22nd Out

For now, it is a case of getting by without the pair, and Bartley for that matter, but there is no doubt that it could have a major impact on the Baggies' hopes of sealing promotion from the Championship to the Premier League this season.