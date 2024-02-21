West Bromwich Albion didn't let a defeat to Southampton last time at home derail them on their travels down in Devon, as the Baggies romped to a comprehensive 3-0 win against a hapless Plymouth Argyle.

With the Pilgrims failing to even register a single shot on target, Carlos Corberan's ecstatic away side were full value for the three points that further solidifies their spot in the Championship playoff picture.

A whole host of Corberan's trusted troops starred at Home Park in this one, none more so than Cedric Kipre who continues to establish himself as a fan's favourite this season at the heart of defence.

Cedric Kipre's game vs Plymouth in numbers

Once in real danger of leaving West Brom - shipped out to Cardiff City on loan just last season in order to boost his confidence - Kipre is now one of the first names on Corberan's teamsheet and for good reason this campaign.

Kipre was typically dominant in the mid-week clash at Plymouth, winning three of his five duels on the night to keep the likes of 18-goal Argyle star Morgan Whittaker quiet up top.

Moreover, Kipre was calm and collected with the ball at his feet playing out from the back - registering 62 touches as a smooth operator from deep, further making 45 accurate passes across the 90 minutes.

The towering 6 foot 4 defender also decided to get in on the goalscoring act away from completing his routine defensive duties, the powerful Baggies number four in the right place and right time after a corner kick bobbled around to fire home for 1-0.

West Brom would cruise to a confident victory off the back of Kipre's crucial strike, with another of the goalscorers in Devon equally as important to the Baggies returning back to the West Midlands victorious.

Tom Fellows would make sure of the three points at the death with a late goal, the homegrown West Brom product certainly making a name for himself in the senior fold this season after breaking through.

Tom Fellows' game vs Plymouth in numbers

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has continually stepped up to the mark for Corberan's men in the Championship, plugging the gap left by the stricken Matt Phillips rather effectively.

Fellows is now onto four goals and two assists for the season so far, an impressive return for a youngster still learning the ropes in the first-team set-up.

He didn't look out of place whatsoever in Corberan's lineup again down in Devon, misplacing just one of his 28 passes in the 2-0 contest with two of those passes going down as being key.

Fellows' numbers vs Plymouth Minutes played 90 Goals 1 Touches 46 Accurate passes 27/28 (96%) Key passes 2 Big chances created 1 Stats by Sofascore

Based off the table above, Fellows was far more of a lively presence for the Pilgrims away from just his late strike - even creating one big chance for a teammate on the night, attempting to add even more assists to his ever-growing tally for the campaign in the process.

Fellows did lose possession ten times in total at Home Park, but he more than made up for it with his 46 touches of the ball in the game, often creating something of note in attack for West Brom.

Signing a new three-and-a-half-year contract during the transfer window - rubbishing rumours that Fellows was off to a higher-up suitor - the 20-year-old winger could be a key figure between now and the end of the season.

Corberan will need his side to be on their A-game again when Hull City travel to the Hawthorns this weekend, as fifth versus sixth lock horns in what could be a big crunch clash in the Championship.