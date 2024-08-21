West Bromwich Albion have made contact with a player who has scored 78 goals in his career, according to a new report.

Carlos Corberan will be pleased with his team's start to the new 2024/25 Championship season. The Baggies put last season’s play-off heartbreak behind them as they beat QPR on the opening weekend, and they have since followed that up with a respectable draw against Leeds United at the Hawthorns.

West Brom transfer news

As just stated, West Brom suffered play-off heartbreak last season at the hands of eventual winners Southampton, and that disappointment would have left a bitter taste in Corberan’s mouth heading into this new campaign.

Therefore, the Spaniard would have been keen to make sure his side was better equipped for this new season. The Baggies have been busy in the transfer window, and so far, with over a week left before it closes, they have added seven new players to their squad.

West Brom's summer signings Signed from Torbjorn Heggem Brommapojkarna Gianluca Frabotta Juventus Devante Cole Barnsley Ousmane Diakite TSV Hartberg Joe Wildsmith Derby County Paddy McNair San Diego Lewis Dobbin Aston Villa

Some of those additions include former Manchester United and Middlesbrough defender Paddy McNair, as well as Lewis Dobbin on loan from Aston Villa and striker Devante Cole, who was a free agent after leaving Barnsley. The club has used the free agent market to their advantage, but they could soon be looking to the loan market as Corberan eyes more transfers. It was reported on Tuesday that West Brom are working on a deal to sign midfielder Uros Racic.

According to Express & Star reporter Lewis Cox, the Baggies are keen on signing the 6ft 4 midfielder on a potential loan deal for this campaign, as he’s seen as the ideal replacement for Okay Yokuslu. Racic has been with Italian side Sassuolo since August 2023, and he has also represented his country, Serbia, 12 times.

But signing Racic might not be the only deal the club is looking to make, as West Brom now have their eye on a striker.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, West Brom have made an enquiry to Preston North End over the potential signing of striker Will Keane. The report doesn’t state how much West Brom are willing to pay or how much Preston would want for the player, but the Republic of Ireland international appears to be on the radar of the Midlands side.

The 31-year-old joined the Lilywhites in July 2023 from Wigan Athletic after being with the Latics for three years. Keane had previous experience with Preston before joining them last summer, as he spent the first half of the 2015/16 season on loan at Deepdale.

Keane played 40 times for Preston last season, 38 of which came in the Championship, and during that time the striker netted 13 goals and recorded three assists. The forward has also featured in one of the club’s two league games so far this season, as well as playing in the EFL Cup.

Keane has also played for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Ipswich Town alongside Wigan Athletic and Preston in his career, and so far, the 31-year-old has 78 goals to his name in all senior competitions.