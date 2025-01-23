West Bromwich Albion have now made contact to enquire about the availability of a "very talented" Premier League midfielder, according to Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam.

West Brom's promotion push faltering

Carlos Corberan leaving mid-season to join Valencia was always going to be a difficult situation for West Brom to deal with, and their chances of achieving their aim of promotion have taken a hit.

The Baggies have won just one of their last six Championship games, most recently succumbing to a 2-0 defeat away at promotion rivals Middlesbrough, with the Tony Mowbray era not getting off to the best of starts.

That said, Mowbray's side remain just one point behind sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers, and with a permanent manager now in place, they will be eager to put their recent run behind them and force their way back into the play-offs.

To do so, however, West Brom may have to strengthen their squad this month, and they are believed to be particularly keen on a midfielder, with a deal to sign Standard Liege's Isaac Price now edging closer to completion.

Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam has now taken to X to share that the Baggies are also interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Harvey Vale, who is attracting the attention of a number of Championship clubs, plus teams from Germany and Belgium.

The Championship promotion-hopefuls have now taken the first concrete steps towards getting a deal done, having lodged an enquiry, with second-tier rivals Queens Park Rangers and Oxford United taking the same course of action.

West Brom's upcoming Championship fixtures Date Portsmouth (h) January 25th Plymouth Argyle (a) February 1st Sheffield Wednesday (h) February 8th Blackburn Rovers (h) February 12th Millwall (a) February 15th

Vale needs game time at senior level

Barring two brief senior appearances in the Europa Conference League, Vale has only featured in the Premier League 2 this season, scoring three goals and registering five assists in seven outings.

While those are decent numbers, the Chelsea youngster is now 21-years-old, so it is getting to the stage where he needs consistent game time at senior level, rather than playing for the youth team.

Last season, the starlet was a key player for Bristol Rovers in League 1, featuring 39 times, so he could now be ready to make the step-up to the Championship.

Reporter Simon Johnson lauded the midfielder as "very talented" after his arrival on loan at the Memorial Stadium, and the fact that Chelsea originally planned for him to be part of the squad this season is a promising sign, even if he has been unable to break in.

As such, it is promising news that West Brom are pursuing a move for Vale, and Mowbray will be hoping the former Bristol Rovers man can give his side the edge in the promotion race.