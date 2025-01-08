West Bromwich Albion have now made an enquiry over an "absolutely clinical" striker who is the son of a Baggies legend, according to a report.

Baggies still pushing for promotion

Losing Carlos Corberan to Valencia mid-season undoubtedly put a dent in West Brom's chances of gaining promotion from the Championship, but they still remain in a strong position to return to the Premier League.

Albion are still in the play-offs under the helm of a caretaker trio of Chris Brunt, Damia Abella and Boaz Myhill, but they will be hoping to hire a new permanent manager as soon as possible to aid their chances of finishing inside the top six.

The likes of Swansea City's Luke Williams and former Union Berlin boss Urs Fischer are in the running to take over at The Hawthorns, but there is unlikely to be an appointment prior to this weekend's trip to AFC Bournemouth in the FA Cup.

Although the Baggies are still without a permanent manager, they are still looking at how they can strengthen their squad in the January transfer window, with a bid accpeted for Isaiah Jones, and The Daily Mail report they have now made contact over a potential deal for a striker.

West Brom have now made an enquiry about the availability of Liverpool striker Lewis Koumas, who is currently on loan at fellow Championship side Stoke City. Koumas will be a familiar name to the Albion faithful, with enigmatic midfielder Jason Koumas, Lewis' father, spending an impressive five years at The Hawthorns from 2002 to 2007.

A number of Championship clubs are interested in signing the forward, who they feel could give them the edge in the battle for promotion in the second half of the campaign, with Sheffield United and Watford also keen.

West Brom's upcoming Championship fixtures Date Stoke City (h) January 18th Middlesbrough (a) January 21st Portsmouth (h) January 25th Plymouth Argyle (a) February 1st Sheffield Wednesday (h) February 8th

Jason Koumas was a fantastic servant to the Baggies, and his 19-year-old son is also showing signs he could go on to be a top player, having been lauded as an "absolutely clinical" striker by Wales U21 manager Matty Jones.

The Wales international has predominantly featured on the wing for Stoke this season, displaying his versatility, and he has emerged as a key player, bagging three goals in 25 Championship appearances.

Koumas' move to Stoke is likely to have been a good learning curve for the youngster, and he could now be ready to take the next step by moving to a team in the upper echelons of the Championship table.