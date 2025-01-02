West Bromwich Albion have made a move for a “refreshing” 4-2-3-1 style manager, as they continue their search for Carlos Corberan’s replacement, according to a reporter this week.

West Brom manager latest

The Baggies have been on the lookout for a new manager since announcing on Christmas Eve that they had reached an agreement in principle for Corberan to leave the club and join La Liga side Valencia. The 41-year-old has now returned to his homeland, putting an end to his two-year tenure at the Hawthorns, and in the three games since he has left, West Brom have won, drawn and lost, with a 3-1 win over Preston coming on New Year’s Day.

Since Corberan’s departure, there have been a few names linked to the vacancy; Liverpool first-team coach John Heitinga is a leading contender to become the new West Brom boss. The Championship side are interested in the Dutchman due to his “experience learning in the Premier League under two top managers”. Heitinga is currently working under Arne Slot at Anfield, and before that David Moyes at West Ham, while he has also previously been interim manager at Ajax, winning 11 of his 16 games in charge.

Mark Robins is also a name that was mentioned as a possible option, but the former Coventry City boss is now back in management, as he’s been confirmed as the new Stoke City manager. It was claimed that West Brom were interested in Robins, but that is now no longer an option for the Midlands side.

West Brom make move for "refreshing" 4-2-3-1 manager

As Robins is now no longer available, West Brom have turned their attention to another manager who is out of work. According to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, West Brom have made a move for Lee Carsley, the former England interim manager.

The 50-year-old, who was labelled “refreshing” by midfielder Declan Rice, was given the England caretaker role in August and took charge of six Nations League matches before Thomas Tuchel began his role at the beginning of January. Carsley won five of his six games, his only disappointment being the defeat to Greece at Wembley.

Carsley, who likes to have his side operating in a 4-2-3-1 formation, is now back in charge of England’s under-21s, a role he has held since July 2021, having taken charge of 29 games in total. Carsley has had spells as caretaker manager before, as he’s done similar roles at Coventry, Brentford and Birmingham City, but the England under-21s is his only role as the official top dog.

Lee Carsley's England under-21 record Games 29 Won 23 Drawn 1 Lost 5

His time in charge of both England teams has now put him on the radar of West Brom, but a deal looks very unlikely, as Crook states that Carsley has rejected the Baggies job.