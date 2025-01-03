A new update has emerged regarding West Brom and the chances of bringing in a 44-year-old manager as Carlos Corberan's replacement, courtesy of reliable Baggies reporter Lewis Cox.

West Brom manager latest

With Corberan opting to leave the Baggies and take charge of La Liga side Valencia, the search continues to find his successor for Hawthorns, with a number of managers already mentioned.

One of those is Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace, who has guided his side to seventh place in the Championship table and level on points with West Brom with a game in hand. He helped them avoid relegation last season and is now looking to make them a Premier League club again.

Former Coventry City manager Mark Robins was also a contender to come in, following his shock recent sacking at Coventry, however, he's been appointed at Stoke City. Meanwhile, Liverpool first-team coach Johnny Heitinga is another option for the Baggies, should he decide to move from Anfield midway through a potential Premier League title-winning season.

The appointment of Lee Carsley has been mooted, too, but he has rejected the chance to take charge after Corberan, having recently enjoyed a caretaker stint with England. Now, an update has dropped regarding a different candidate.

Taking to X on Thursday evening, Baggies reporter Cox claimed that West Brom do not see Swansea City manager Luke Williams as an option to replace Corberan at the Hawthorns despite rumours of a move.

Williams could certainly have been a strong choice for the Baggies, considering the 44-year-old has shone in his managerial career to date, not least guiding Notts County back into the Football League, going up against Wrexham during a relentless National League title race back in the 2022/23 season.

Meanwhile, Carlton Palmer once stressed the importance of them keeping hold of their boss, prior to him moving to Swansea, saying: "Notts County sit fifth in League Two, and it was vital that they kept hold of the man who guided them out of the National League. The decision conveys a potent message about the importance of loyalty in a sport that is often overshadowed by financial consideration. Let's hope the owners remember this in difficult times in the future which there are sure to be at Notts County."

It is refreshing to see West Brom not rushing into a decision over their next manager, however, and if they feel Williams isn't the right fit for the club, it is only right that they don't take a gamble on him.

The right candidate will hopefully arrive soon, allowing them to remain right in the Championship promotion battle between now and the end of the season.