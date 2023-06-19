West Bromwich Albion's preparations for the new season have been rocked by reports that key player Jayson Molumby could be on his way to Leeds United.

With strong suggestions that manager Carlos Corberan is also wanted by Leeds, the Baggies potentially face a double blow ahead of the Championship campaign getting underway.

What is the latest with West Brom's transfer business?

Speculation surrounding Corberan's future at The Hawthorns will not go away until Leeds name Sam Allardyce's successor, which could happen by the end of the week.

However, Albion may now have to brace themselves for a Leeds bid for Molumby, who played in 43 of their 46 league matches last season.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Leeds are keen on the Republic of Ireland international and believe he is available at a good price.

Should Leeds step forward with a bid that matches Albion's valuation, the Baggies could bring in a ready-made replacement who may yet be an upgrade on Molumby.

Should West Brom sign Marvelous Nakamba?

Marvelous Nakamba played a starring role in Luton Town's promotion to the Premier League last season, with the Hatters barely conceding a goal from open play when the Zimbabwean was on the pitch.

The 29-year-old joined on loan from Aston Villa in January and made 20 appearances in total, but he is now back at his parent club and may again be loaned out to the second tier.

Sunday Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop suggests Albion are waiting to pounce for Nakamba should Luton not get to his signature first.

That would be a major coup for the Baggies on the basis of last season, with Nakamba ranking in the top 2% of his positional peers for tackles won (4.05) per 90 minutes over the past 12 months, as per FBref. To give that some perspective, Molumby has a figure of 1.83 tackles per 90 minutes.

While Molumby does have more of an attacking threat to his game, scoring four goals compared to zero for Nakamba, the latter - valued at £4m by Football Observatory - comes out on top for dribblers tackled (1.71 v 0.87), blocks (1.27 v 1.24) and interceptions (1.01 v 0.68).

When factoring in their all-round games, WhoScored gives Molumby a rating of 6.56 and Nakamba 6.93, with that based on their performances in the Championship alone.

As pointed out by football reporter Josh Bunting, "quality" Nakamba is a "tough tackler" who is "good at starting counter attacks", while also having the ability to carry the ball forward.

Should Corberan - or whoever else is in charge - get the opportunity to sign Nakamba on loan or otherwise, Molumby could be made to look a player of the past very soon indeed.