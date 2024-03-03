West Bromwich Albion are crying out for more fit strikers to be at their disposal currently, with Carlos Corberan cursing his side's luck when it comes to the ever-growing list of injuries troubling their ravaged centre-forward department.

Brandon Thomas-Asante is the latest casualty up top for the Baggies, the frustrated Spanish boss confirming that his star striker will be on the sidelines for at least two weeks after limping off against Southampton.

With Josh Maja and Daryl Dike also out for the long term, it's a nightmare situation for Corberan to grapple with.

The Championship promotion hopefuls will need new recruits Andreas Weimann and young West Ham United attacker Callum Marshall to come good in the crunch weeks to follow, with the Baggies thankful that they don't have this notable dud on their books anymore to call upon to fix tricky situations like these.

How much West Brom signed Kenneth Zohore for

West Brom made a major statement purchase going after Kenneth Zohore in 2019, landing the towering Danish striker for a hefty £8m price-tag off the back of a few goal-laden seasons up top with Cardiff City.

Zohore would bag a competent 24 goals for the Bluebirds over 101 games in the Welsh capital, with the 6 foot 2 centre-forward standing out during the 2016-17 season with 12 strikes from just 30 appearances in all competitions.

Kenneth Zohore's numbers with Cardiff Season Games Played Goals Assists 2018-19 20 1 1 2017-18 39 9 5 2016-17 30 12 5 2015-16 12 2 0 Stats by Transfermarkt

Still, it looked a risky signing from the get-go from a West Brom perspective particularly when you take into account Neil Warnock's assessment of the lofty Scandinavian striker during his Cardiff days.

Described as being a "little lazy" by the often outspoken former Bluebirds boss back in 2018 before leaving for pastures new in West Brom, many would have viewed this big purchase in 2019 as a signing that would see Zohore either excel on his arrival to the Hawthorns or completely sink playing under the pressure of an inflated price-tag.

Unfortunately, for those with connections to the Baggies, Zohore would flop badly when entering the building at West Brom with the £8m fee attached to his name now looking like a major waste of money looking back.

Kenneth Zohore's statistics at West Brom

Zohore would end up only making 23 appearances in total for West Brom in what would prove to be an ill-fated move, scoring just three goals for the West Midlands outfit in the Championship.

The Danish striker's last two seasons at the Hawthorns would see him make two appearances in total, with the Baggies even shipping Zohore out on loan to Millwall to attempt to breathe life back into his faltering career.

West Brom's lineup: Zohore's debut Nott'm Forest 1-2 West Brom (2019) 1. GK - Sam Johnstone 2. RB - Nathan Ferguson 3. CB - Kyle Bartley 4. CB - Semi Ajayi 5. LB - Kieran Gibbs 6. CM - Romaine Sawyers 7. CM - Jake Livermore 8. RM - Matt Phillips 9. CAM - Filip Krovinovic 10. LM - Kyle Edwards 11. ST - Kenneth Zohore Sourced by Transfermarkt

Zohore would help himself to an unremarkable three goals from a short stint at the Den with Millwall before eventually being moved on from the Hawthorns permanently.

Cancelling his contract with West Brom to speed up the process of his exit from the second-tier side, Zohore would speak out at his relief of departing the club in the direct aftermath of leaving on a free transfer - the misfiring striker stating that he "was really happy" to leave and "play again" back on his native soil with Odense Boldklub.

Yet, it wasn't a smooth transition moving to Denmark for Zohore who has had to wrestle with the same demons that plagued his time with the Baggies wherever he's been since his failed time in the West Midlands.

What Kenneth Zohore has done since leaving West Brom

Zohore has failed to score a single goal since waving West Brom goodbye, proving that it wasn't just a bad fit with the Baggies in isolation and the Danish attacker is just nowhere near recapturing his Cardiff best still to this day.

The 6 foot 2 forward has only made ten appearances in total over the two seasons since his Baggies departure, finding himself playing for the reserve side of Polish side Slask Wroclaw this campaign to further demonstrate his mighty fall from grace.

It's a far cry from the striker Zohore once was at the Bluebirds, who once demanded West Brom cough up an extortionate £8m to land his services.

The current Wroclaw number seven has started just one PKO BP Ekstraklasa game this campaign, last featuring for the Polish top-tier side last year in a brief nine-minute cameo off the bench.

Averaging just 14 minutes this campaign for his new Polish employers when playing, Zohore's career is in real danger of ending with a whimper at 30 years of age instead of a revitalised bang.

Zohore's continued barrenness in front of goal is made ever more embarrassing when you consider the Polish top tier's placement in the UEFA coefficient rankings, with the Ekstraklasa coming in as the 20th worst division in Europe.

If Zohore was in and around the West Brom first-team ranks now, there's no chance the forgotten Dane would get anywhere near Corberan's XI.

The Spanish manager is far better off sticking with the likes of Weimann and Marshall in those depleted centre-forward spots, with the experienced Bristol City loanee - who hails from Austria - bagging two goals from his first seven starts for West Brom.

Two years older than Zohore, Weimann looks to be enjoying the twilight of his extensive career a lot more than the former Baggies reject who continues to be a bystander to the action in his current surroundings.

West Brom could well have been haunted by the colossal waste of money Zohore was in the January transfer window when it came to signing two loanees to boost the ranks up top over splashing the clash, the 30-year-old going down as one of the more notable flops at the Hawthorns in recent memory.