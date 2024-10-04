West Brom have received a significant injury boost regarding a key Baggies player, according to a fresh update from Express & Star journalist Lewis Cox.

West Brom under pressure to bounce back

Carlos Corberan's side have suffered a sobering couple of matches in the Championship in recent days, having looked like a genuine front-runner to secure automatic promotion this time last week. Last weekend, West Brom lost 3-2 away to Sheffield Wednesday, coming back from 2-0 down at Hillsborough only to concede a winner soon after, and that was followed by a surprise 1-0 defeat at home to Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

While there is clearly no need for an overreaction, these two losses have acted as a genuine reality check for Corberan and his players, not to mention being a timely reminder of just how competitive and unpredictable the Championship can be throughout a season.

The key now for the Baggies is to bounce back on Saturday, with Millwall making the trip to the Hawthorns looking to cause an upset. The south London side are 16th in the league currently, having only won two of their opening eight matches in the competition this season, so victory for West Brom has to be expected.

West Brom given boost regarding "ridiculous" ace

According to Cox on X, Grady Diangana is "in contention" to face Millwall this weekend, with his shoulder injury suffered away to Wednesday not as bad as first feared.

This is a much-needed positive for West Brom after a taxing week, considering what an important squad figure Diangana is for Corberan. Granted, the 26-year-old is yet to start in the Championship this season, instead making five appearances from the substitutes' bench, but he has been hailed as "ridiculous" by former teammate Kean Bryan, while Lee Hendrie's past comments say a lot about the winger's talent level.

“I had a good chat with Gareth Barry about him and he says that he’ll go on and play at the top. They adore him at West Brom and I think they’d love to keep hold of him but the situation with West Brom potentially going up and West Ham potentially going down, he could see himself back in the Championship. He’s been magnificent, easy on the eye and a massive plus-point for West Brom."

Diangana, valued at around £3.3m, seems unlikely to start against Millwall, but having him available as an option off the bench would be great news for West Brom, who need all the depth possible as this season goes on.

The Congo international has 22 goals and 19 assists in 172 appearances for the Baggies, showing the end product he can bring, and his influence will be vital in the coming months.