West Bromwich Albion fans won't be counting down the days remaining in June with any joy, knowing that Cedric Kipre is heading out of the exit door for nothing unless something major happens.

Reports even suggest that Ipswich Town are looking at the forceful Baggies centre-back now, with supporters anxious about the futures of various other first-teamers away from just Kipre, with Alex Mowatt and Kyle Bartley also potential departees as well.

This worry about losing a load of Baggies personnel for free isn't just reserved for those who played week in week out under Carlos Corberan last campaign, however, with concerns beginning to mount over the future of this young gem at the Hawthorns too.

Ethan Ingram's future at West Brom

Recent reports seem to suggest that promising West Brom defender Ethan Ingram could be following Kipre out of the building soon, having been offered a new deal in similar circumstances to the ex-Wigan Athletic man, but could now be contemplating his other options.

The 21-year-old has been attracting interest from various suitors trying to tempt him away from staying in the West Midlands, as per football journalist Lewis Cox, with options in League One and even in Scotland reportedly on the table.

Fresh off a promising loan stint with Salford City in League Two last campaign, the former England U20 international could now be weighing up where he will get the most first-team minutes this season to come, having only made three senior appearances for West Brom to date.

West Brom could live to regret not attempting to tie down Ingram with more ferocity if he does end up leaving, with Ingram even described as being "outstanding" by former Salford manager Neil Wood when playing in League Two, with this decision potentially stinging them as much as Kipre's exit down the line.

Ingram's numbers at Salford

It does feel like a missed opportunity on the Championship club's end to not try and convince Ingram to stay by giving him more minutes in the senior mix soon, with the 21-year-old accumulating 82 appearances for both the U18s and U21s, picking up an impressive ten assists along the way.

Ingram's short but sweet stint with the Ammies also saw him explode into life in certain games dropping down a few divisions, scoring his first-ever professional goal for the Greater Manchester outfit as a lively, attack-minded full-back.

Bombing forward unchallenged to then slot home coolly, as can be seen watching the highlights above, the ex-Salford number two must have been dreaming about more opportunities at West Brom off-the-back of this formative loan experience, but has clearly realised - upon arriving back to the Hawthorns - that he isn't going to immediately dethrone the likes of Darnell Furlong soon.

But, with recent speculative talk that Furlong could even be sold on this summer, it feels a shame that Ingram looks unlikely to stay anchored at West Brom, as the squad depth begins to look thinner and thinner for Corberan.

West Brom retained list - notable players released/out of the contract Player Status Matty Phillips Released Adam Reach Released Nathaniel Chalobah Released Erik Pieters Released Yann M'Vila Released Martin Kelly Released Alex Mowatt Offered new contract (no update) Cedric Kipre Offered contract (no update) Ethan Ingram Offered contract (no update) Kyle Bartley Offered contract (no update) Sourced via West Brom website

The above table will make for very worrying reading from a West Brom perspective, as Corberan looks to have his work cut out to try and spearhead another promotion push from the dug-out.

Ingram could come back to haunt his current employers if he does leave, as the unsettling feeling in the air at the Hawthorns shows no signs of being sorted out soon, with as many as ten major players now leaving for nothing.