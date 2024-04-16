West Bromwich Albion will aim to get over their recent slump of form in the Championship, which has only seen them win once in their last five second-tier encounters, when they travel to title-chasing Leicester City this coming Saturday.

The Baggies will prey on the Foxes going through a dreadful patch of results themselves near the top of the table when they travel to the King Power Stadium, in a contest that could have huge potential ramifications on who lifts the title at the start of next month.

Tom Fellows could be a difference maker for Carlos Corberan's men away at Leicester, despite largely putting in an anonymous display against Sunderland last time out with the 21-year-old an exciting future talent at the Hawthorns.

On the contrary, one ageing winger's time in the West Midlands could be over this approaching summer with his contract up and his value falling below that of Fellows.

Matt Phillips' future at West Brom

Once purchased for a bumper £6m when the Baggies were still competing in the riches of the Premier League, it's fair to say Matt Phillips - now 33 years of age - is now nowhere near worth that lump sum.

It's been a frustrating season in truth for the experienced attacker, who has only just returned to the side recently after missing the end of 2023 and the first few months of 2024 owing to injury setback after injury setback.

Away from his agonising miss against Ipswich Town, Phillips has shone in spurts this season when fully fit, however, by amassing three goals and three assists from 23 appearances.

But, with the emergence of talents such as Fellows breaking through when Phillips has been sidelined on top of Celtic loanee Mikey Johnston setting the second tier alight since joining in January from down the channels, it looks as if his place in the Baggies camp is no longer so solid.

With the veteran's contract up in the summer too, West Brom could even up losing their distinguished servant for free.

Even with his transfer value taking a significant tumble since joining for £6m eight years ago, this would be a major blunder on West Brom's behalf to see him walk out of the building for nothing.

Matt Phillips' transfer value in 2024

Phillips' worth in 2024 now comes in at a far lesser €1m (£853k) - according to Football Transfers - which sees breakout sensation Fellows boast a higher worth now at €1.4m (£1.1m) despite only bursting onto the scene this campaign.

The homegrown Baggies star does also better Phillips' numbers for the season however, benefitting from the 33-year-old's frequent nature in the Hawthorns treatment room by helping himself to a superior five goals and four assists from 34 games in all competitions.

The future looks bright for Fellows in a Baggies strip, whilst Phillips looks to be staring his exit from the club straight in the face as Corberan looks to potentially clear out a number of the more veteran members of his squad soon.

Adam Reach, Erik Pieters and Yann M'Vila to name a few all come in as being 30 years and older like Phillips, with that trio all out of contract in the summer as well.

Out-of-contract West Brom players - 30 years and older Player Age Contract end date Adam Reach 31 June 2024 Erik Pieters 35 June 2024 Martin Kelly 33 June 2024 Yann M'Vila 33 June 2024 Sourced by Transfermarkt

It looks very likely there could be a clear out of these old heads therefore, with Phillips' exit stinging the most as the £20k-per-week winger has had a long and celebrated career in the West Midlands.

But, with Fellows only going to get better, this could be the correct call even if it's a tough one to make.