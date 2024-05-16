West Bromwich Albion go into Friday night's second-leg playoff clash with Southampton knowing that they will have to be on their A-Game to get the better of Russell Martin's men, needing to win to then travel to Wembley for a one-off chance at Premier League football.

It was a staunch defensive display from the Baggies on home soil in the stalemate first leg but a lacklustre attacking one at that, with the likes of Cedric Kipre winning 100% of his duels in the heart of defence whilst striker Brandon Thomas-Asante failed to register a single on-target shot when on the pitch.

Carlos Corberan will be demanding that the same rock-solid approach at the back is apparent at St. Mary's, whilst actively wanting more from his misfiring attackers who will need to strike fear into the Southampton defenders to stand a chance at progression.

Kipre has been a star in the regular season, with very real fears of losing the former Wigan Athletic man on the cheap, particularly with his value rising after bumpy beginnings in the West Midlands.

Cedric Kipre's transfer to West Brom

Joining in 2020 from the aforementioned Latics, Kipre hasn't had the smoothest of journeys at the Hawthorns after once costing the Baggies £1m.

With West Brom's sporting and technical director at the time, Luke Dowling, stating that Kipre was ready to become a "Premier League defender", it wouldn't instantly be a success story for Kipre in his new surroundings regardless of all this hype surrounding his capture.

The 6 foot 4 centre-back would really struggle to adjust to his top-flight location with zero appearances managed during the 2020/21 season in the division, whilst the following campaign saw his minutes continue to be infrequent with just 14 Championship matches handed his way.

It would result in Kipre spending the 2022/23 season out on loan at Cardiff City, where the ex-Paris St. Germain man would shine and start to rebuild his reputation after an ego-crushing few years on the periphery with the Baggies.

Scoring this crucial goal towards the end of his Bluebirds stint to help play a key role in the Welsh side staying put in the Championship, Kipre would end up being a key cog in the Cardiff machine - after being tipped to be a "fantastic" signing at the time by football journalist Josh Bunting - with 43 games amassed at the back which then breathed life back into his stuttering West Brom career.

Now, Kipre is of equal importance to Corberan's promotion-chasing side and would love to complete his redemption arc with the Baggies by clinching an unbelievable promotion success.

Kipre's growing importance to West Brom

Kipre has been largely everpresent for the Baggies this campaign so far, missing just two games of the regular season as a dependable member of the tight-knit back four.

This is a far-cry away from his rocky start to life in the West Midlands, where his future at the club looked to be hanging in the balance owing to the Baggies wanting to permanently offload him.

Kipre vs Bednarek - FBRef stats Stat per 90 Kipre Bednarek Tackles 1.25 0.86 Interceptions 1.53 1.55 Blocks 1.57 1.17 Clearances 3.93 3.68 Aerials won 2.42 1.78 Sourced by FBRef

Ahead of the crunch second leg, West Brom will pray that Kipre's brute strengths as a battling centre-back can help shut out the more pass-heavy Saints on their own patch when assessing the table above.

Comparing both Kipre and Bednarek, who has been equally as key for Southampton at the back as the ex-Wigan man has been for Corberan's side, the imposing 6 foot 4 man comes out on top in many of the defensive basics - according to FBRef - which could stand the visitors in good stead if the game becomes an attritional affair this Friday.

Past these pivotal playoff showdowns, Kipre's future remains up-in-the-air in the West Midlands with his current deal expiring next month - when all the talk of promotion will have died down even if West Brom are back up to the Premier League.

There will be wheels in motion, no doubt, already surrounding trying to tie Kipre down to a new deal in the summer. But, with some suitors looking at Kipre ahead of the summer, could the club soon be set to make a noticeable loss?

Kipre's transfer value in 2024

Since joining for £1m back in 2020, Kipre's valuation has been constantly up and down, according to Football Transfers, as he's navigated many of the different trials and tribulations he's faced as a Baggie.

Now, after having an "outstanding" season as was stated by Fabrizio Romano on X, Kipre's worth comes in at a higher £1.7m which actually betters his centre-back partner Kyle Bartley's worth in the process despite also having a glowing campaign.

Kipre's transfer value through the years 2024 £1.7m 2023 £1.5m 2022 £772k 2021 £2.4m 2020 £1m Sourced by Football Transfers

Bartley's worth stands at a lesser £515k - three times less than Kipre - a fact not helped by his veteran status in the Baggies group at 32 years of age, even with four vital goals notched up from the back from 40 appearances.

With Kipre's value standing far higher at £1.7m, Corberan and Co won't want to lose Kipre for nothing, with his contract expiring a complete nightmare.

The Baggies may not have been as emotional about their star number four exiting if they could have made a pretty penny from his departure - albeit with that scenario looking rather unlikely.

As for now, Kipre will be focused solely on his side's chances of making the Premier League, however, knowing that he will have to be switched on from the first minute until the last to help his side pull off a victory on the South Coast.