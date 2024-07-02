West Bromwich Albion supporters would have breathed a major sense of relief after finding out Alex Mowatt had put pen on paper on a new contract to finally commit this future to the Hawthorns, signing a new two-year deal with the Championship outfit.

The good news didn't just stop there, however, with the club also revealing that Kyle Bartley had agreed to stay after fears he'd walk away for nothing had become very real too.

Mowatt staying put could signal the end for one West Brom player though, who has faded into the background owing to recurring injury problems, and has seen his stock take a hit consequently.

Jayson Molumby's time at West Brom

Jayson Molumby hasn't featured in a game for the Baggies since New Year's Day, sidelined with a troubling injury that has even required surgery, with the Irish midfielder's West Brom career hanging in the balance as a result.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion man had made 24 appearances under Corberan last season before pulling up, only picking up one assist from those matches though, with 105 games under his belt in total when he was previously excelling at the second-tier outfit.

With five goals and five assists amassed along the way, it's been an unfortunate and swift decline for the 24-year-old, which could now result in him being pushed towards the exit door soon, especially if he can't wriggle free of being a permanent fixture in the Hawthorns treatment room this forthcoming campaign.

Once on the radar of Leeds United at his prime in the West Midlands, with Carlos Corberan even referring to the Baggies number eight as an "animal" when using him week in week out, West Brom could still sell on Molumby for profit if a suitor was willing to gamble on his services, having purchased him for just £900k from the Seagulls.

Molumby's transfer value at West Brom

Even with setback after setback being thrown his way, Molumby's transfer value, according to Football Transfers, is still higher than that of Mowatt's, despite the former Leeds United man only missing three Championship games all season long.

The Irishman's transfer valuation hasn't taken a significant dent despite his lack of minutes, with his price tag standing at a hefty £2.2m, which makes him a more valuable asset than Mowatt in the current West Brom camp.

In contrast, Molumby's 29-year-old counterpart is worth a lesser £1.5m, despite being a crucial player for Corberan's men last season in their hunt for promotion, with the former Whites man impressively misplacing zero passes in his side's play-off semi-final first-leg stalemate against Southampton.

Molumby's transfer value since joining West Brom Year Transfer value 2024 £2.2m 2023 £3.6m 2022 £900k Sourced by Football Transfers

Picking up four goals and four assists during the 23/24 campaign once saw Molumby come in as having a worth of £3.6m, as can be seen looking at the table above, with a real concern now that his valuation could continue to plummet, if he finds himself way down the pecking order, even when back at full sharpness.

The 24-year-old could be sold on soon, therefore, particularly when you consider his contract also expires in 2025, meaning they could end up losing him for nothing if they're not careful.

Away from Molumby, Mowatt will no doubt be expected to be a calming and influential presence again next season from a holding role, as the Baggies address their wounds from their play-off disappointment and push for promotion once more.