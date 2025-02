West Bromwich Albion left it extremely late last time out to hand new manager Tony Mowbray his second win back at the Baggies helm.

The clock had already ticked all the way down to the 96th-minute mark by the time Jayson Molumby delivered a last-gasp sucker punch for Sheffield Wednesday to deal with, resulting in the home masses jumping for joy whilst the Owls away support cursed their luck as a dramatic 2-1 victory was sealed.