West Bromwich Albion fans would have been nervously checking social media right until the end of transfer deadline day as one statement deal hung in the balance.

The promotion chasers would unbelievably swoop in at the last minute to try and clinch a loan deal for Southampton star Adam Armstrong, with the lateness of the deal worrying many as to whether it had gone through in time for the 11pm cut-off.

Thankfully - alongside also picking up the services of Tammer Bany on deadline day - this move would eventually be confirmed, with Armstrong one purchase that could really help Tony Mowbray's men to consolidate a playoff spot in the unforgiving Championship.

What Armstrong can offer West Brom

Armstrong, after all, has a long-standing reputation in the second tier for being a potent finisher of chances, which is evident when examining his last goal-laden season at the level.

Across a sparkling 2023/24 campaign, which ended with Southampton sealing promotion up to the Premier League, the ex-Newcastle United man would bag a weighty 24 league strikes from 49 clashes, with this goal at Wembley against Leeds United the crucial strike that saw the Saints dramatically move back up to the top-flight.

Therefore, he could be just what Tony Mowbray's side need to aid their own ongoing promotion aspirations, especially with main striker Josh Maja currently sidelined.

Armstrong might well end up forming a frightening attacking duo with Karlan Grant if everything clicks into place, with Grant a reinvigorated figure at the Hawthorns this campaign so far, with a reasonable output of six league goals from 29 contests.