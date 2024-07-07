Although there will be some disappointment still lingering in the air at the Hawthorns around the Cedric Kipre situation, with the key first-teamer failing to agree a new West Bromwich Albion contract, there will also be some relief that other important personnel have now decided to stay put.

Both Kyle Bartley and Alex Mowatt putting pen to paper on new deals recently would have satisfied those irked by Kipre not staying for another season, as Carlos Corberan's men aim to be near the top-end of the Championship again, after a positive play-off finish last campaign.

The Spanish Baggies boss, in an ideal world, would now love to turn back time and gain this former centre-back back to strengthen his defence after Kipre's exit, especially with the player in question's transfer value rising since he was sold on just last year.

Dara O'Shea's time at West Brom

Dara O'Shea leaving for the allure of newly promoted Burnley would also have hurt considering the Irishman was a product of the Baggies Academy, rising up the ranks to become a known senior presence, before heading off to his new home at Turf Moor.

It was only really his final full campaign donning a West Brom strip where he managed to nail down a starting spot, however, with 37 league appearances handed to him during the 22/23 season, after only making a meagre 14 in total during the prior one, owing to injury issues.

The 22/23 campaign saw O'Shea shine even when West Brom struggled, with divisive ex-Baggies boss Steve Bruce even describing him as "future captain" material, during some bleak times under his tenure.

The lofty 6 foot 1 centre-back would come into his own even more under the watchful eye of Corberan, as the Baggies rose up the league standings under their new boss at the helm after Bruce's axing, with O'Shea even being handed the armband on occasion to justify Bruce's prediction.

In total, the Irish defender would help his side pick up 14 clean sheets from the 37 games he managed, on top of winning an average of 6.1 duels per game, as a robust and reliable option in the heart of defence.

Burnley certainly saw a lot of promise in the ex-Baggies man and swooped in to sign him for £7m, with West Brom raking in some healthy profit at the time for their former Academy gem.

Yet, with O'Shea now looking likely to move on this summer and cut his Turf Moor adventure short, he could go for far more than his previous £7m price-tag, when looking at his current transfer valuation on Football Transfers.

O'Shea's transfer value in 2024

According to the site, the 25-year-old's estimated value in the here and now stands at a far heftier £12.1m, with the Burnley number two thriving in the Premier League, even whilst his team continually stared relegation in the face.

O'Shea would pick up three goals and four assists playing out from the back for the Clarets in the top-flight, but the 6 foot 1 Celtic target will be disappointed that he could only collect one clean sheet for his troubles from his 33 league clashes, away from starring with his surprise output.

O'Shea's transfer value over the years Year Transfer value 2024 £12.1m 2023 £7m 2022 £2.4m 2021 £3.8m 2015 £0 Sourced by Football Transfers

Looking at the table above, Corberan and Co must be plagued with regret that they didn't drive a harder bargain out of the Lancashire club when they sold him on last year, as Celtic now try and sign O'Shea to get even more out of him up in Scotland.

West Brom would love to have the 25-year-old at their disposal instead right now, with Kipre leaving the club for nothing leaving a gap at the back, that will need to be filled soon in the transfer market.

Yet, the West Midlands outfit managed to still make the playoffs last season without O'Shea present and will try to be successful again, having lost another key defender.