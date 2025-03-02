Nearly 20 years on from his first promotion success at the Hawthorns, Tony Mowbray will be desperate to make it two on his West Bromwich Albion CV come the end of the long and gruelling campaign.

It will be a tough and intense battle to remain in the Championship playoff spots, but the cool head did guide Sunderland into the top six picture during the 2022/23 season, away from winning the league at the Baggies way back in 2008.

If a return to the top flight isn't sealed, a number of key personnel could up and leave in major moves when the transfer window swings back open, with a whole host of transfer values in the West Midlands soaring.

Potential high profile West Brom sales

Although West Brom have had to deal with some upheaval this season in Carlos Corberan departing the club, it hasn't really negatively impacted the performances of some of their top individuals.

Of course, Mowbray's arrival onto the scene did come around the same time Josh Maja was confirmed to be out for the foreseeable, having fired home 12 electric Championship goals when completely free of his injury demons.

This would end up being one of Maja's final goals in league action before an untimely spell on the treatment room, with the ex-Sunderland man even touted to be on the move at one stage during the winter window for a fee around the £15m mark.

There will be a temptation to cash in if promotion isn't reached, especially if rumoured parties such as Chelsea come back in, with Premier League interest also heating up for the services of Tom Fellows down the right wing.