West Bromwich Albion's reputation for having a staunch defence this season in the Championship has taken a beating in recent matches, with the lacklustre Baggies shipping three to Sheffield Wednesday last time out.

The Owls ended up overwhelming the shell-shocked West Brom back four by being clinical in-front of goal, scoring three of the seven shots on target that fell their way compared to the visitors being wasteful with zero goals managed from their eight on target.

Alex Palmer will hope he can get back to his best in-between the sticks if Carlos Corberan's men are to make the playoffs, knowing that he will have to be far more reliable in those possible crunch clashes to come to ensure the Baggies aren't breached in crucial moments.

There must now be some lingering regret that the West Midlands outfit couldn't keep a firmer grip on this ex-goalkeeper therefore, who has since become a dependable option in goal for his new Premier League employers.

Sam Johnstone's time at West Brom

Sam Johnstone was the fixed first-team goalkeeper for many seasons at West Brom before moving on to Crystal Palace two years ago, notching up 167 total appearances for the West Midlands side before uprooting to Selhurst Park.

That deal to Palace would have stung from a Baggies perspective, with the ex-Manchester United youth product joining the Eagles on a free transfer after West Brom had previously turned down a £10m bid from West Ham United for the services of their number-one shot-stopper.

Making the majority of his appearances in the Championship when still on the books at the Hawthorns, Johnstone would also shine in the top flight for his former team, showcased in this standout display away at Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in 2020 which helped his side pick up a shock 1-1 draw.

Collecting 45 clean sheets across the span of his Baggies career, with seven of those coming in the tough demands of the Premier League, West Brom must have worried in the immediate aftermath of his move to Palace that Johnstone would be extremely hard to replace.

Palmer has been a safe pair of gloves for the vast majority of the current second-tier campaign, keeping an impressive 17 clean sheets from 45 games to date, but there will be question marks over whether he could handle the step-up if West Brom were to seal promotion soon.

Johnstone has shown this season at Palace that he's a Premier League standard 'keeper for sure, which has seen his transfer value rise, according to Football Transfers.

Johnstone's transfer value in 2024

Oliver Glasner's Eagles will be aware that they hit the jackpot on Johnstone getting him in on a free, with the England international's valuation now standing at £4.7m.

That's lower than what West Brom paid for the 31-year-old back in 2018, splashing £6.5m on his services only to lose him for nothing four years later.

Keeping six clean sheets this campaign when thrown into action, Johnstone - who has been dubbed "sensational" by Gary Lineker - remains a steady head to thrust into the spotlight when needed away from his recent injury woes.

The Palace 'keeper's valuation in 2024 sees him come in as being worth double what West Brom attacker Grady Diangana currently is too, despite the ex-Hammers winger joining the Baggies for £12m in 2020.

Fading in and out of far too many contests this season for Corberan's promotion hopefuls, with none of his 15 goal contributions for the campaign coming in his faltering side's last four second-tier clashes, the 26-year-old will hope he can still produce a moment of magic or two in the upcoming playoffs despite seeing his value drop to a measly £1.7m.

West Brom will have to ensure they get there first, however, with a tense atmosphere expected at the Hawthorns this coming weekend in a showdown against Preston North End that will decide their fate.