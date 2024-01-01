West Bromwich Albion haven't been blessed with the best luck when it comes to injuries in their squad this season, with significant players for the Baggies spending more time out of the side than in the team owing to various different knocks, scrapes and afflictions.

The likes of Matt Phillips, Daryl Dike and Josh Maja have been major injury casualties for the Championship promotion hopefuls in recent weeks, with Maja now expected to be out for four months with ankle ligament damage.

Carlos Corberan will pray that Jed Wallace isn't out for a similarly lengthy period, the ex-Millwall man leaving the field of play during the 1-0 win over Leeds in some discomfort on the 70th-minute mark after battling valiantly all afternoon.

It would be a major blow for the Baggies if Wallace was ruled out for the game away at Swansea City today, the experienced winger running his socks off against the Whites in another stellar individual display.

Jed Wallace's game vs Leeds United in numbers

The 29-year-old was key throughout West Brom's statement victory over Daniel Farke's flat Leeds side, Wallace causing havoc down the left-hand channel whilst his midfield partner Grady Diangana down the opposite flank was equally as lively.

The Baggies captain was unfortunate not to add another assist to his season tally against the lacklustre visitors from West Yorkshire, managing to make three key passes - as per Sofascore - in the contest.

Wallace also registered four successful crosses in the hard-fought 1-0 victory, wanting to tee up Brandon Thomas-Asante to score again to make the win more convincing and calm any nerves inside the Hawthorns as the game dragged on.

The EFL veteran couldn't quite muster up an audacious strike of his own in the game either akin to his stylish free-kick against Rotherham United, registering just one effort on Karl Darlow's goal that was blocked by a Leeds shirt.

Corberan will just be keeping everything crossed that Wallace can shake off his knock to start again versus the Swans today, the 29-year-old midfielder a key part of the West Brom jigsaw at this moment in time as a cool and composed head.

If Wallace was deemed unfit to start in Wales, the Spanish second-tier manager could resort to giving Adam Reach a start in his place - the ex-Sheffield Wednesday man an adaptable and flexible presence, the perfect utility option to rely upon when injuries begin to pile up.

Adam Reach's game vs Leeds in numbers

Adam Reach did competently fill in for the injury-stricken Wallace as the clock ticked down versus the Whites last match, the 30-year-old coming on with the sole aim of helping his side preserve their clean sheet over creating more openings.

The versatile number 20 won two of his three duels in the game, West Brom holding out in the end for a 1-0 win courtesy of Reach's solid cameo.

The former Owls midfielder also notched up one on-target effort to try and catch out a shaky Darlow late on, Reach certainly impressing off the bench which could see him start versus Swansea.

Birmingham Live journalist Joseph Chapman gave Reach a 7/10 rating for his efforts late on at the Hawthorns in his post-match musings, stating that the substitute was sent on to a 'defensive job' and completed his duties with flying colours.

In the past, Corberan has waxed lyrical about Reach - stating earlier in the season to the Express and Star that the 30-year-old is "perfect" for how he sets his Baggies team up as an expansive wing-back and cursed that he was out with an injury at the time.

Yet, for the clash at the Swansea.com Stadium today, Corberan could utilise his handy number 20 as a left winger with Wallace potentially deemed too vital to the promotion cause to be risked in Wales.