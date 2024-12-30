An "astonishing" West Brom player has "little chance" of being fit to face Preston North End on New Year's Day, according to journalist Lewis Cox.

The Baggies picked up their first positive result without Carlos Corberan in charge on Sunday, as they battled their way to a 1-1 draw away to rivals Sheffield United in the Championship. Having fallen behind, Karlan Grant responded just before half-time.

The search is now on to find Corberan's successor, with West Brom desperately hoping his exit doesn't rock their promotion charge, and a number of potential candidates have already been mentioned as possible replacements.

Liverpool first-team coach John Heitinga is seen as a front-runner to come in at the Hawthorns, despite no doubt enjoying life alongside Arne Slot this season, helping the Reds top the Premier League table. The Dutchman managed Ajax for a stint last year and may be keen to lead a team again.

Heitinga isn't the only individual who has been linked with the vacant West Brom job, however, with Mark Robins backed to come in and lead the troops, having tasted victory against the Baggies twice in the past. He recently suffered a shock sacking at Coventry City and is likely to be keen to return to management. Away from the manager situation at the Hawthorns, the Championship club have now suffered an injury blow ahead of their return to action.

Injury blow for "astonishing" West Brom ace

According to Cox on X, West Brom midfielder Alex Mowatt has "little chance" of facing Preston, having picked up an injury against Derby County on Boxing Day.

Not having Mowatt available for the home clash with Preston to start 2025 would be an undoubted blow for West Brom, even though they did well without him against the Blades. The 29-year-old is an influential performer with so much quality in the middle of the park, bagging four goals and two assists in the Championship this season and being lauded by Sky Sports commentator Gary Taphouse in the past.

"Oh my goodness. What a spectacular goal that is. Well, that is something very, very special indeed. Alex Mowatt with a truly astonishing strike into the top corner."

If Mowatt does miss out on New Year's Day, as is expected, the hope is that his absence is still only a short-term one and that he is back for the trip to Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.

The Englishman is too important a player for West Brom to be without for a sustained period, and it would have an adverse effect on their hopes of sealing promotion to the Premier League.