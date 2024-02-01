West Brom are "set" to complete the signing of a "special" player before the end of deadline day, according to a new claim from reliable journalist John Percy.

West Brom transfer news

The Baggies have been linked with a host of different players throughout the January transfer window, but they know that time is now very much running out to bring in new faces. Brahima Diarra has emerged as a late transfer target for West Brom, with the Huddersfield Town midfielder seen as a potentially ideal partner for Alex Mowatt in the middle of the park. Talks are believed to be taking place over a switch to the Hawthorns coming to fruition.

Talented young Birmingham City ace Jordan James has also been backed to join Carlos Corberan's side this month, with the Englishman a midfielder with bags of end product who could have a big future in the game.

Away from those two targets, however, another name could be on his way to Hawthorns before the transfer cutoff on Thursday night, following an exciting update.

Baggies "set to sign" exciting talent

Writing on X on Thursday morning, Percy claimed that West Brom are closing in on the loan signing of Celtic attacker Mikey Johnston, having been linked with a move for him in recent days.

"Wba are set to sign Celtic winger Mikey Johnston today. Republic of Ireland international to undergo medical ahead of a loan move for remainder of the season."

This is fantastic news for West Brom, with Johnston someone with the attacking quality to help add a new dimension to Corberan's attack between now and the end of the season. The 24-year-old is a six-time capped Republic of Ireland international, having switched allegiances from Scotland after youth team age, and he has scored twice for his country for good measure.

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart has played with some great players down the years, whether it be with England or Manchester City, and he has spoken highly of Johnston in the past, saying:

"Ireland are getting someone who is potentially very special. He has a lot of ability and the kind of qualities that can lift people off their seats. I noticed that the moment I met him, but he’s been very unlucky with injuries. You have to really understand football to understand what he’s been through because they’re not your average injuries.

"People understand when you pull your hamstring and you're out for eight weeks but you come back and you're fine. Or if you break a leg. But Mikey had these little injuries that kept holding him back and stopped any sort of momentum and flow in his career. But he's very professional and is doing his best to get the best out of himself. A fully fit Mikey Johnston can impact games and he’ll get people out of their seats."

Hart's comments are enough to leave West Brom fans hugely buoyed by what Johnstone could offer their side until the summer, and he could be champing at the bit to get started, having been limited to only three starts and nine appearances in the Scottish Premiership this season.